Photo Story | May 9 Marches in Tbilisi on Europe’s Day

On May 9, Europe Day, several large marches to Europe Square took place in Tbilisi. The marches started at 18:30 from the Parliament, Marjanishvili Square, First Republic Square and Avlabari metro station.

A statement from the organizers read: “The choice of our country is the European family. On this path, we have achieved many successes in recent years: the Association Agreement, the visa-free regime, and the status of a candidate country.” The statement said that all these are the achievements of the Georgian people, and are now threatened by the Georgian Dream, as well as the European future of the country, European education, a developed economy, and security of the country.

Noting that GD PM’s Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement of November 28 to halt the EU accession contradicts both the Constitution and the will of the Georgian people, that statement said: “Today is a message to the European Union: despite the repressive and anti-European policies of the illegitimate government, we remain faithful to Georgia’s historic choice. Despite pressure from the pro-Russian regime, the Georgian people are firmly in favor of the country’s European course,” the organizers said.

The marches converged on the Mtkvari River bank before arriving at Europe Square, where a stage had been set up and various speakers addressed the crowd. Among them were family members of political prisoners.

The protest day signified Georgians’ pro-EU sentiments and anger at the GD government, which has increasingly strayed from the country’s decades-long pro-European course. “Euro-integration! More Georgian Dream sanctions!” the demonstrators chanted.

Yesterday’s protest was the 163rd day of non-stop anti-regime resistance that started after the ruling party unilaterally halted the country’s EU accession process on November 28, 2024, a month after the disputed elections.

