Live Blog: Aborted EU Accession | GYLA: One More Journalist Attacked, Injured

Irakli Kobakhidze announced on November 28 that the ruling Georgian Dream party decided to abort the efforts to start the accession negotiations with the EU “until 2028.” He also said the cabinet would refuse all EU budget support. According to him, Georgia will enter the EU in 2030, but on its own terms, “with dignity.” This statement contradicts the EU accession procedure.

The statement comes as the Georgian Dream claims victory in the October 26 elections despite concerns about massive vote-rigging. The President and opposition reject the results and consider the Parliament illegitimate, while the President’s appeal to the Constitutional Court remains, so far, unanswered. The European Parliament passed a resolution the same day, which gave credence to these claims and called for sanctions against GD leaders and a re-run of the parliamentary elections.

The dramatic decision effectively alters Georgia’s foreign policy, as enshrined in the constitution. Speaking alongside the opposition, the President pledged resistance while citizens gathered to protest.

Friday, November 29

04:07 – President: “I stand with Georgian Media”

President Salome Zurabishvili reacted to the reports of attacks on journalist during the protest rally on Rustaveli avenue on November 28-29. She wrote: “I stand with the Georgian media, who are disproportionately targeted and attacked while doing their job and reporting continuously.”

04:05 – One More Journalist Attacked and Injured

Journalist Lekso Keshelashvili, of Publika was reportedly beaten and arrested while carrying out his professional duties. Lekso went online and said that he probably had a broken nose and head injuries, his colleague wrote on FB. He is now being taken to hospital. His camera was taken from him.

03: 15 – GYLA: Dispersal is Unlawful, Involves Disproportionate Force and Amounts to Inhumane Treatment

The watchdog Young Georgian Lawyers’ Association said in its statement that the protests on Rustaveli Avenue are being dispersed with the usual unlawful and disproportionate use of force. There is evidence of violations of the norms for the use of active special means, including the targeted use of pepper spray in the face and the mixing of two special means, a water cannon and a chemical irritant.

This practice is highly problematic, says the wathdog, for a number of reasons. In particular:

It is not known what the acceptable concentration of a chemical irritant in water is that poses a significant risk to human health; When clothing is soaked with a chemical irritant, a person cannot escape its effects; In addition, when a person’s clothing is soaked, it is impossible to control the level and duration of exposure to a chemical irritant. Given that health risks increase with the concentration and duration of exposure to chemicals, mixing water and chemicals violates the duty of law enforcement to minimize harm. Moreover, using the jet cold water, given the low outside temperature, is an inhumane treatment.

“We once again call on the officers of the Ministry of Interior to disobey illegal orders and to stop dispersing peaceful demonstrators in a manner that is tantamount to a crime,” GYLA said. It further called on the Ministry of Interior to make public the means it is using, including for medical purposes, so that medical personnel have the opportunity to respond appropriately to the injured.

02:40 – Coalition for Change Members Injured

Media reports indicate that members of the Coalition for Change have been injured – one of its leaders, Elene Khoshtaria, became sick after inhaling tear gas and standing under the water cannon (which reportedly has some gas mixed in), while Boris Chele Kurua suffered a head injury from a rubber bullet.

02:30 – The Dispersal on Rustaveli Avenue Started

The brutal dispersal started on Rustaveli avenue. Unidentified people in black overalls, helmets and gas masks are operating in front of the riot police line, chasing and beating peaceful protesters. Meanwhile the water cannons are blasting the water, mixed with unidentified substance. The new water canons, that Minister of Interior boasted about recently are much more powerful than the ones MIA had previously used. TV Pirveli cameraman was attacked and injured during the dispersal by the mentioned unidentified people without any insignia.

02:11 – MIA Uses Water Cannons Against Demonstrators

Riot police began using water cannons against demonstrators in an attempt to break up the rally. The water is reportedly mixed with pepper spray. The temperature in Tbilisi currently is close to zero degrees Celsius. The police is actively arresting demonstrators.

02:09 – Three Demonstrators Arrested in the Past Half an Hour

According to media reports, three demonstrators have been arrested in the last half hour. Riot police are actively using tear gas and pepper spray to break up the rally. Warnings to leave the area have been sounding for a while now.

02:01 – Riot Police Physically Assault an Elderly Demonstrator

While preparing to break up the rally, the riot police caught an elderly demonstrator, beat him up and dragged him to their car. They once again used tear gas and pepper spray against the demonstrators.

01:30 – MIA: Three Policemen Injured, Special Means Used

The MIA reports that the peaceful protest “exceeded the norms established by the Law on Assembly and Demonstration.” The Ministry claims that three policemen were injured, two of them hospitalized, by demonstrators throwing objects at the police. It also admits to having used special means – tear gas and pepper spray – “to defuse the situation”. It reiterates its call for respect for the law and warns against the continued use of special means.

01:20 – TV Pirveli Camera Man Injured by Pepper Spray

TV Pirveli reports that its cameraman Niko Kokaia was injured while performing his professional duties by a riot policeman who sprayed Kokaia in the eyes with pepper spray from close range.

01:19 – Former PM Kvirikashvili Raises Questions on GD’s Decision

Former Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili issued a statement saying that the “temporary halt” of the EU accession process is in contradiction with the electoral promise given to the voters of GD to move towards the EU “with dignity”, therefore is “complete ignorance of the will of the majority”. Kvirikashvili stated that with this step Georgian Dream is “damaging its own legitimacy, which is completely incomprehensible in an already fragile environment”.

“European integration is a two-way process, and its renewal and the setting of deadlines for accession negotiations are not the unilateral prerogative of a candidate country. Georgia’s suspension of the process sends an extremely negative signal about a qualitative change in the country’s strategy. It is unclear what political and pragmatic arguments are behind this action. I believe that the government should demonstrate its commitment to its main electoral promise as soon as possible, which is to resume the process of active integration with the European Union without compromising on the protection of traditional and family values,” reads the statement.

01:08 – Riot Police Sprays Tear Gas, Pepper Spray

The riot police stationed near the Parliament on Chichinadze Street began spraying tear gas and pepper spray. Several people were injured and required medical attention, as they were sprayed in the eyes, including UNM’s leader Sopo Japaridze. These measures to disperse the rally haven’t been used intensively yet, but the situation remains tense. The police took away the handmade banner that a demonstrator had made from the iron fence installed in front of the Parliament building, which read “Rise up!”.

00:51 – TI Georgia Calls on Police not to Use Violent Measures Against Demonstrators

Transparency International Georgia issued a statement calling on law enforcement officials not to obey “unlawful orders” and use violent methods to disperse the demonstration. The organization notes that people’s “legitimate protest” is taking place peacefully in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Gori, and Batumi, however, violent measures by law enforcers were still observed, including cases of use of special means – tear gas and pepper spray, in addition to physical abuse. “Citizens’ protest is legitimate,” the organization stressed.

00:10 – MIA: One Police Officer Injured by Demonstrators

The MIA issued a statement saying that despite calls by law enforcement for the demonstrators to protest peacefully, they “continue to confront law enforcement officers and verbally abuse them.” The MIA also claims that the protesters injured one police officer, who was taken to a hospital.

Thursday, November 28

23:55 – Diplomats’ Joint Statement: Stopping EU Accession Negotiations Contradicts Country’s Strategic Interests

Dozens of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees have issued a joint statement in connection with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to stop EU accession. They express their commitment to Georgia’s EU aspirations, stressing that the enlargement window that is now open may never be reopened, and if Georgia stops on this path, it risks facing isolation.

23:30 – President Joins Protest, Talks to Special Forces

President Salome Zurabishvili joined the peaceful demonstrators in front of the Parliament, where special forces had already been mobilized along with water cannons. After joining the rally, the President went directly to the representatives of the special forces and tried to talk to them. She asked them, “Don’t you talk to your President?” and urged them to think about their country, their children and the future.

The special forces remain concentrated to begin dispersing the rally.

President talks to special forces. Source: Formula TV

23:20 – MIA Warns Demonstrators of Legal Response in Case of ‘Illegal Actions’

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a statement saying that law enforcement officers have been mobilized to various places in Georgia where people are protesting against Georgian Dream’s announcement of termination of EU accession. They claim that the right to assembly and demonstration, as well as expression, is protected in accordance with the law. “We call on the organizers of the rally, political leaders and participants to express their protest within the framework established by the law. Any illegal action will be met with an appropriate legal response from the police,” reads the statement.

20:54 – Police Arrests Peaceful Demonstrator in Kutaisi

Police arrested Misha Mumladze in Kutaisi. He was peacefully demonstrating with locals in Kutaisi when he called for people to cross the street and the police attacked him, dragged him, tore his clothes and despite calls to stop and that he was unwell, they took him to the police car and arrested him. The police said that Mumladze didn’t respect their order and verbally assulted them.

20:30 – Paraller Rallies Around Georgia

Locals are gathering in various regions of Georgia. At the moment it is known that there are rallies in Zugdidi, Kutaisi and Batumi. People in Tbilisi are gathering in three places: in front of the Parliament, Georgian Dream headquarters and the Presidential administration.

Demonstrators gather in front of GD HQ in Tbilisi. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Police mobilization in front of GD HQ in Tbilisi. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Police mobilization in front of GD HQ in Tbilisi. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

20:00 – Culture Sphere, CSO Representatives Call for New Struggle Against Russian Regime

Representatives of cultural spheres and civil society announced protests against the “unconstitutional” decision of the Georgian Dream party to abort the EU accession. Rati Amaglobeli, one of the demonstrators, called the decision of Prime Minister Kobakhidze a betrayal and said that Georgian citizens should not come to terms with it, announcing a new struggle against the Russian regime in Georgia and calling on the EU to disregard the announcement of the illegitimate government. He said that today a new phase has begun for a free Georgian citizen.

Citizens gather in front of the Georgian Dream Headquarters in Tbilisi.

19:00 – President Scheduled Meeting with Representatives of Diplomatic Corps

According to the presidential administration, Salome Zurabishvili, the President of Georgia has scheduled an emergency meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps. This comes after the Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, announced a decision to reject accession negotiations with the EU until 2028.

18:15 – GD breaks off the accession process with the EU

GD breaks off the accession process with the EU, which had already been frozen by Brussels due to Tbilisi’s refusal to meet the reform targets for eligibility. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the ruling Georgian Dream party’s decision to reject accession negotiations with the EU until 2028 and to refuse all EU budget support.

