Senators Risch, Shaheen Introduce MEGOBARI Act

U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced the MEGOBARI Act last week, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee reported on March 10. The bipartisan bill supports the Georgian people, reaffirms U.S. support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, and provides for sanctions against Georgian Dream officials. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to take up the legislation today.

The English abbreviation of the bill MEGOBARI means “friend” in Georgian. The full name of the bill is the Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence Act.

“Friends of Georgia from around the world have been shocked and dismayed by the government’s descent into authoritarianism and the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protestors,” said Chairman Risch. “This bill will send a strong message that the U.S. supports the Georgian people as they struggle for the right to self-determination and will give the U.S. tools to help Georgians restore fairness to their political system.”

“I am pleased to re-introduce this bipartisan, bicameral legislation with Chairman Risch to support the Georgian people in the face of the Georgian Dream government’s constitutional violations and violence against peaceful protestors,” said Ranking Member Shaheen. “The Georgian people have made clear their Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and the U.S. must continue to support them against Georgian Dream efforts to erode their democratic institutions. At a time when Russia seeks to undermine democracies across the region, we cannot turn our backs on a key partner striving for a free and democratic future. I look forward to working with Chairman Risch to expeditiously move this bill through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.”

According to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the MEGOBARI Act will:

Initiate a complete review of the U.S.–Georgia relationship, including all assistance programs;

Recognize the Georgian people’s support for the country’s constitutionally enshrined commitment to Euro-Atlantic accession processes;

Require the President to impose sanctions on Georgian Dream officials and their enablers who have engaged in corruption to derail Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, undermined Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, or engaged in other corrupt acts detrimental to stability in Georgia;

Bolster people-to-people ties and defense cooperation when Georgia realigns itself with its own Constitutional requirements;

Express support for Georgia’s full sovereignty and territorial integrity amid continued and illegal Russian occupation;

Support civil society, which has worked to defend the Georgian people and the Georgian Constitution from Georgian Dream government abuses.

The MEGOBARI Act was first introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on May 23, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson. Although it was supposed to pass before Georgia’s October 26 general election, the legislation was repeatedly dropped in favor of other priorities in the final weeks of the last Congress. The bill was reintroduced this year.

The MEGOBARI Act is separate from the Georgia People’s Act (GPA), introduced by a bipartisan group in the U.S. Senate.

Also Read: