Theater and Film University Rector Reverses Decision to Suspend Protesting Students

On March 13, the Rector of Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film State University, Giorgi Shalutashvili, has overturned a decision to revoke the student status of 10 protesters who demonstrated inside the university building for months in opposition to Georgian Dream’s EU policy reversal and in solidarity with all detained protesters.

“Based on statements from students, teachers, and staff, considering the best interests of the university, the Rector has decided not to apply the extreme disciplinary measure of status termination against the students,” the university announced on social media.

The decision follows widespread public criticism over the university’s handling of student protests. On March 10, the university revoked the status of some students a day after they were fined GEL 5,000 (about $1,800) for demonstrating inside the university building.

Shalutashvili appeared on Public Broadcaster’s live programme on March 12, amid growing tensions over the student protests. The protesting students, however, accused Shalutashvili of “lying” on air and demanded that a student representative also be given airtime. “Airtime for students, solidarity for students,” the protesters chanted outside the broadcaster’s building.

That day, the rector, representatives of the Broadcaster, and students met to discuss the situation. The parties agreed to a live broadcast on Friday, March 14, at 10 p.m., during which Shalutashvili and several students would present their positions on the unfolding events.

Students have occupied part of the university since December 17, in parallel with broader pro-European demonstrations in the country. Their protest was disrupted on March 9 when the administration ordered the foyer to be disinfected in the early hours of the morning, directing students to a five square metre space instead. When they refused, the university called the police, who fined them and warned them to leave.

The decision to suspend the students’ status prompted calls for solidarity from the protesters and also sparked internal dissent among the academic staff. On March 13, professor Tamar Tsagareli resigned from the university’s Academic Council, criticizing the Ethics Commission for “sacrificing” students. “It is extremely difficult for me to remain a member of a council that includes academic staff who ‘despise’ young people,” Tsagareli wrote on Facebook.

Also Read: