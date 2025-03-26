Prosecutor Probes Mamuka Khazaradze’s Refusal to Appear Before GD Parliament’s UNM Investigation Commission

On March 26, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against the leader of the opposition Lelo party, Mamuka Khazaradze, for not complying with the request of the Georgian Dream parliament commission, granting the commission’s request to probe his refusal to appear at its meeting yesterday. The investigation has been launched under Article 349 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, the Prosecutor’s Office told Civil.ge. Khazaradze faces a fine or up to one year in prison.

The GD parliament’s temporary investigative commission examining the alleged systemic crimes under the previous United National Movement government had also invited another leader of Lelo, Badri Japaridze, to its meeting yesterday. Japaridze did not show up either. The commission has decided today to take similar action against him and ask the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate his alleged crime.

Yesterday’s meeting of the commission dealt with an alleged case of business racketeering against Jemal Leonidze, who said that Khazaradze and Japaridze, who held no political posts under the UNM, were involved as representatives of TBC Bank in the bankruptcy of his company, LTD Magnati.

Opposition parties, which are boycotting parliamentary work following the disputed October 26 elections, have vowed not to comply with the commission’s requests to appear at its meetings.

