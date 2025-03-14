Arrested Russian Citizens and Activists Allege Political Persecution

Tbilisi City Court heard the case of two Russian citizens, Anastasia Zinovkina and Artem Gribul on March 14. The couple, charged under Article 260, Section 6, Part A of the Criminal Code of Georgia for the acquisition and possession of particularly large quantities of drugs could face sentences ranging from eight to 20 years or life imprisonment. Their next court appearance is scheduled for April 1.

Zinovkina and Gribul were arrested on December 17, 2024. The case had been initiated on the basis of a report by criminal police detective Jemal Mirazanashvili, who stated that he had received operational information indicating that Russian citizens Zinovkina and Gribul were in possession of drugs for distribution. His report alleged that the two were involved in the illegal purchase, storage and sale of narcotics. Both deny the charges, saying police planted drugs on them. Prosecutors claim that 16 grams of the synthetic drug alpha-PVP were seized during searches of their home and personal belongings.

The March 13 hearing was marked by controversy when the prison escort seated the defendants separately for “security reasons.” Defense lawyer Shota Tutberidze accused the escort of insulting his client and asked the judge to identify the officer. However, Judge Galustashvili denied both requests—to allow the couple to sit together and to reveal the identity of the escort.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty, linking their arrest to their involvement in recent protests in Tbilisi. The defence argued that the arrests were politically motivated and linked them to the couple’s involvement in the protests. According to Gribul, a policeman told him that he was being punished for taking part in the Georgian protests. Zinovkina spoke of being searched by male policemen and of sexual harassment both during the search and in detention.

The defendants argued that judge Nino Galustashvili is a sanctioned judge, and should not therefore consider political cases as her objectivity is compromised.

According to their lawyer, the defense team’s request to obtain surveillance footage from the scene of the arrest was denied. Tutberidze argues that the footage could have proven that the drugs were planted.

The prosecution cited testimony from two witnesses, including an interpreter and the landlord of the rented apartment, who they say confirmed the discovery of the drugs. The defense however, disputed this, stating that the defendants’ bags and jackets were confiscated and returned only after an investigator and interpreter arrived, at which point the drugs were allegedly planted.

Zinovkina and Gribul, both Russian activists, moved to Georgia in 2022. Zinovkina has been active in opposition movements since 2012, supporting Open Russia—a political organization founded by exiled businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, which was declared “undesirable” by Russia’s Prosecutor General in 2017. She has participated in protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin, demonstrations for internet freedom and healthcare workers, and rallies in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Another Russian citizen, Anton Chechin, remains in custody on similar drug charges. Like Zinovkina and Gribul, he was involved in pro-European rallies in Georgia and has openly opposed Putin’s government.

