Georgia’s Local Elections 2021 Live Blog: Saakashvili Vows to Arrive in Georgia

Georgia is heading to polls on October 2 to elect local self-government bodies for a four-year term. Recent surveys show public mood is somber ahead of the election and that ruling Georgian Dream, its arch-rival UNM and ex-PM Gakharia's For Georgia parties enjoying the highest popular support. Much of the opposition frames the election as a "referendum" over holding snap parliamentary elections in 2022, as the EU-brokered April 19 agreement envisages snap polls the next year if GD fails to garner 43% of votes on October 2. The GD abandoned the deal in July, citing UNM's refusal to join it, and now rules out holding any snap elections, while UNM signed the accord on September 2, after it perceived the GD's rejection of EU loan as open rejection of pro-western foreign policy.

Monday, September 6

18:35 UTC+4 — Saakashvili Vows to Arrive in Georgia for Elections

Kyiv-based ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili said in a video address “I will arrive in Georgia for this election.” He also called on Georgians residing abroad to arrive in the homeland for October 2 polls, be it “by land or by air.” The former President, who is wanted in Georgia, said “I am also not afraid of them [Georgian Dream authorities] arresting me.” Saakashvili said he will brief supporters on a concrete route, mode of transportation and date of arrival to Georgia when he has more details available. Noting that although “there will be no revanche” once the Georgian Dream is no longer in power, Saakashvili said Bidzina Ivanishvili, the Georgian Dream founder and ex-PM “will bring every stolen penny back.”

17:20 UTC+4 — NDI Begins Limited Long-Term Observation

The National Democratic Institute, U.S.-funded non-profit, announced today about launching its limited long-term election assessment mission of October 2 elections. The team includes three long-term analysts (LTAs) and a mission director, supported by additional Georgia-based assistants. It will focus on key electoral themes, including the conduct of political campaigns, the administration of elections, media and information space, gender and inclusion issues, and the impact of COVID-19 on the elections. The assessment team arrived in Tbilisi over the past weekend and will remain in Georgia through election day.

12:00 UTC+4 — Kaladze Calls Rivals to Take Drug Screening, Dolidze Slams ‘Soviet Method’

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, who is running for reelection, took a drug screen and called today his rivals to follow the lead. Ana Dolidze, another mayoral hopeful, slammed Kaladze’s call, saying it represents the “continuation of the Soviet policy, that the Government is using against drug-addicts.” Noting that it was Kaladze’s Georgian Dream that removed drug screen requirement for candidates, Dolidze said existing urine drug screen testing – performed before camera / or [police] employees – contains danger of blackmailing opposition politicians.

Sunday, September 5

18:00 UTC+4 — Garibashvili Says “Ordinary Criminal” Nika Melia’s Mayoral Bid “Great Paradox”

At an election campaign event in Ambrolauri, western Racha region, PM Irakli Garibashvili said it was a “great paradox” that “an ordinary criminal” Nika Melia is running for Tbilisi Mayoral race. The PM recalled the case of forcing Cartu Bank into bankruptcy in which the court found Nika Melia, UNM leader, along with ex-Justice Minister Zurab Adeishvili, guilty in 2019. MORE

17:55 UTC+4 — Garibashvili Says ex-President Saakashvili “Rabbit, Coward”

Reacting to ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s upcoming announcement over his plans to return from Kyiv to Georgia, PM Garibashvili said “we will greet him a beatiful collection of ties.” [Garibashvili referred to a viral video from August 2008 times when Saakashvili was spotted chewing his tie while talking on phone]. “We will bring him in a prison, a renovated one,” Garibashvili said, adding that Saakashvili is a “rabbit, coward” who could not dare to return to Georgia during the past 9 years.

14:00 UTC+4 — European Georgia Says its Candidate Under “Political Persecution”

European Georgia’s Gigi Tsereteli said Rusudan Kovziridze, their majoritarian candidate in western Terjola Municipality’s Ghvankiti costituency, is facing political pressure from the government. Tsereteli said Kovziridze, who is the Head of the Youth Center of the Municipality, was first approached and “advised” to break ties with the opposition party.

After her refusal to do so, Kovziridze started to face political persecution from the GD government, Tsereteli asserted, adding that the Audit Office entered the Youth Center as Kovziridze was on holidays while simultaneously being ill with COVID. According to Tsereteli, the Audit Office insisted on Kovziridze to provide certain documents, disregarding the fact that she was sick with COVID. As per the European Georgia leader, Kovziridze on the sixth day of his COVID quarantine got tested, with negative result and went to her office to provide the demanded documents to the Audit’s Office, while police appeared there to fine Kovziridze with GEL 2,000 (USD 641) over breaching COVID isolation rules.

13:00 UTC+4 — Speaker Kuchava Talks Ancient Trade Links Between Racha, Egypt

At a campaign event in Oni, western Georgia’s Racha region, Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava said “one of the most ancient civilizations come right from here.” He added: ” At the confluence of Sophkhidura and Rioni [rivers] incredible artefacts were found, which proves that before common era, thousands of years ago, there were direct trade [links] with Egypt.”

Saturday, September 4

21:00 UTC+4 — Gakharia’s Party Speaks of “Systemic Pressure” on Their Candidates

Natia Mezvrishvili of ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party alleged that their candidates across the country are facing “systemic pressure” from the government. In particular, Mezvrishvili said For Georgia’s candidates from ethnic Armenian-majority Akhalkalaki and Ninotsminda municipalities, candidates from ethnic Azeri majority villages of Kabali and Karajala of Lagodekhi and Telavi municipalities, respectively, and candidates from Adigeni and Ozurgeti municipalities, faced such pressure, leading their withdrawal from the contest. In Ozurgeti Municipality, Parliamentary Vice Speaker (ex-Speaker) Archil Talakvadze, and his brother Avtandil Talakvadze, who is running for Ozurgeti mayor, were “actively involeved” in putting pressure on For Georgia’s Nasakirali majoritarian candidate Nona Tunadze, who was eventually forced to withdrew, Mezvrishvili noted.

Thursday, September 2

13:00 UTC+4 — Third Force Names Free Democrat Leader As Tbilisi Mayoral Candidate

Strategy Aghmashenebeli-led “Third Force” platform presented today Tamar Kekenadze to run for Tbilisi Mayor, Sergo Chikhladze to contest Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) chairpersonship, as well as majoritarian candidates in the October 2 local polls. Kekenadze, 39, is the chairperson of Free Democrats, a smaller party that teamed up on August 30 with Strategy Aghmashenebeli to form the new platform. She has in the past worked at the Georgian Defense Ministry, and as its representative at Georgia’s Mission to NATO. MORE

Wednesday, September 1

19:00 UTC+4 — Kaladze Unveils GD’s Proportional List for Tbilisi

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, who is running for reelection, unveiled the Georgian Dream’s youth-dominated proportional party list of 25 people, including 16 men and 9 women, for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo). MORE

18:00 UTC+4 — Ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia Joins Tbilisi Mayoral Race

Former Georgian Dream Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, founder of For Georgia party, said he will join the Tbilisi mayoral race. “You will have to deal with me personally,” Gakharia addressed his former Georgian Dream colleagues, accusing the government of putting pressure on For Georgia members and supporters. Gakharia also unveiled the list of other mayoral candidates and Tbilisi Sakrebulo membership hopefuls via majoritarian and proportional-lists: MORE

Thursday, August 26

15:00 UTC+4 — ODIHR Opens Observation Mission

The OSCE’s democracy and rights arm, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) opened today an election observation mission (EOM) for Georgia’s October 2 local self-government elections. The mission consists of a core team of 12 experts based in Tbilisi and 30 long-term observers, who will be dispatched throughout Georgia from 4 September. ODIHR also plans to request OSCE participating states to send 350 short-term observers, who would arrive several days before election day. MORE

Monday, August 23

21:00 UTC+4 — Lelo for Georgia Names Tbilisi Mayoral Candidates

Lelo for Georgia, partliamentary opposition party named 35-year-old Ana Bibilashvili as its mayoral candidate for Tbilisi. Bibilashvili spoke of “dangeorus” construction development in the capital city, ecological and transport issues, air pollution, the destroyed green spaces, and the loss of cultural heritage and jobs. “Most importantly, Tbilisi is losing people.” MORE

Tuesday, August 17

15:00 UTC+4 — UNM, Girchi-MF, European Georgia, Droa Name Joint Sakrebulo Candidates in Tbilisi

Four opposition parties, including the United National Movement (UNM), European Georgia, Girchi – More Freedom, and Droa presented joint candidates for all 10 majoritarian constituencies of Tbilisi to make it in Tbilisi Sakrebulo (the City Assembly). Girchi – More Freedom are set to run in four out of ten single-mandate constituencies, while both European Georgia and Droa presented 3 candidates each to run in the remaining districts. UNM did not name its members as per its earlier pledge. MORE

Saturday, August 14

18:00 UTC+4 — Anna Dolidze Joins Tbilisi Mayoral Race

Anna Dolidze, former Deputy Defense Minister and left-leaning leader of the newly established For People party, has joined Tbilisi Mayoral race. READ MORE

Monday, August 9

12:00 UTC+4 — PM Garibashvili Announces Salary Rise for Mayors, Public Servants

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili announced today the Government decided to increase salaries of mayors and public servants starting from January 2022, citing years-long stagnation in their remunaration and the “failure” of the public sector to compete with the private sector.

Sunday, August 8

15:00 UTC+4 — CEC Assigns Party Numbers

The Central Election Commission of Georgia (CEC) determined list numbers for political parties running in the local elections. Read the list with numbers HERE.

Saturday, August 7

15:00 UTC+4 — Labor Party Names Tbilisi Mayoral, Sakrebulo Chairpersonship Candidates

The Labor Party has named Mikheil Kumsishvili, leader of the party’s youth wing, as its Tbilisi mayoral candidate and Lasha Chkhartishvili, an environmental activist, was picked as Sakrebulo (City Assembly) chairmanship hopeful. MORE

Monday, August 2

18:00 UTC+4 — President Announces October 2 as Election Date

President Salome Zurabishvili set today October 2 as the date of holding local self-government elections in Georgia. MORE

14:00 UTC+4 — New CEC Chair Elected

The Parliament of Georgia elected Giorgi Kalandarishvili as the new chairperson of the Central Election Commission, receiving 83 votes in favor and 3 against, as the majority of opposition lawmakers did not attend the session. His opponent, Giorgi Santuriani garnered only four votes. Kalandarishvili will serve for a six-month term as the Georgian Dream lawmakers elected him with a simple majority after Parliament’s three unsuccessful attempts to choose the new chair. The distrusting opposition lawmakers, whose votes were required for the supermajority, were unwilling to back any of the two candidates. MORE

Friday, July 30

18:00 UTC+4 — GD Names Mayoral Candidates

Georgian Dream chair Irakli Kobakhidze announced on July 30 the party’s picks for mayoral races for municipalities and cities in the nearing October 2 local elections. MP Kobakhidze said he will lead the campaign HQ, Kakha Kaladze, incumbent mayor of Tbilisi running for reelection, will lead the party campaign in the capital city, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will take the helm of their nationwide campaign. READ HERE the list of ruling party’s mayoral candidates.

Saturday, July 24

18:00 UTC+4 — CSOs Raise Alarms over Homophobic Campaign Posters

Key election watchdogs have raised alarms that derogatory political posters which appeared in capital Tbilisi on July 24, targeting the United National Movement party, media, and civic and LGBT+ rights activists, are “a call to violence” and endanger those depicted. MORE

Friday, July 23

21:00 UTC+4 — UNM’s Nika Melia Enters Tbilisi Mayoral Race

Nika Melia, chairperson of the United National Movement, the largest opposition party, entered the race for Mayor of Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital city on July 23. He will join forces with Elene Khoshtaria of Droa! political movement who will run for the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) chairpersonship. MORE