Giorgi Vashadze of the Strategy Agmashenebeli announced today the creation of the Third Force, a political platform to run in October 2 local elections with an aim to “defeat” political polarization.

Grigol Vashadze, former chair of the United National Movement, Tamar Kekenadze of the Free Democrats party, Khatuna Samnidze of the Republican party, among others, joined the political platform.

More to follow