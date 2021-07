Georgian Dream Names Mayoral Candidates

Georgian Dream chair Irakli Kobakhidze announced on July 30 the party’s picks for mayoral races for municipalities and cities in the nearing October 2 local elections. Incumbent Kakha Kaladze was already named as the ruling party’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate.

MP Kobakhidze said he will lead the campaign HQ, Kaladze will lead the party campaign in the capital city, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will take the helm of their nationwide campaign.

Of the mayoral hopefuls, at least 17 are incumbent mayors, while two are acting holders of the post. Also, three candidates are women of the total 63 named today.

Mayoral candidates are as follows:

Kvemo Kartli region

Rustavi – Nino Latsabidze, MP

Gardabani – Davit Kargareteli

Marneuli – Kenan Omarov

Bolnisi – Davit Sherazadishvili, incumbent Mayor

Dmanisi – Koba Muradashvili

Tsalka – Ilia Sabadze, incumbent Mayor

Tetritskaro – Giorgi Tsiklauri

Kakheti region

Telavi – Levan Andriashvili

Akhmeta – Aleksi Pitskhelauri

Kvareli – Givi Zautashvili

Lagodekhi – Jondo Mdivnishvili

Gurjaani – Zurab Utiashvili

Sagarejo – Avtandil Gulikashvili

Signagi – Malkhaz Begiashvili

Dedoplistskaro – Nikoloz Janiashvili, incumbent Mayor

Shida Kartli region

Gori – Vladimer Khinchegashvili, Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist in freestyle wrestling

Kaspi – Vakhtang Maisuradze, incumbent Mayor

Kareli – Zaza Guliashvili, incumbent Mayor

Khashuri – Tengiz Chitiashvili

Samtskhe-Javakheti region

Akhaltsikhe – Irakli Lazarashvili

Aspindza – Rostom Magrakvelidze, incumbent Mayor

Borjomi – Otar Arbolishvili

Adigeni – Gocha Kimadze

Akhalkalaki – Melkon Makaryan

Ninotsminda – Anivard Mosoyan, incumbent Mayor

Mtskheta-Mtianeti region

Mtskheta – Dimitri Zurabishvili

Dusheti – Manana Narimanidze

Tianeti – Levan Tsiklauri

Kazbegi – Shalva Eloshvili

Imereti region

Kutaisi – Ioseb Khakhaleishvili, incumbent Mayor

Bagdati – Kakha Enukidze

Chiatura – Givi Modebadze, incumbent Mayor

Tskaltubo – Genadi Balanchivadze

Sachkhere – Levan Ivanashvili

Samtredia – Davit Bakhtadze

Terjola – Lasha Gogiashvili, incumbent Mayor

Tkibuli – Davit Cherkezisvhili

Vani – Aleksandre Gogorishvili, incumbent Mayor

Kharagauli – Koba Lursmanashvili, incumbent Mayor

Khoni – Lado Jurkhadze, incumbent Mayor

Zestaponi – Vasil Gvelesiani

Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region

Ambrolauri – Lasha Chichinadze

Oni – Sergo Khidasheli

Tsageri – Giorgi Nemsadze

Lentekhi – Giorgi Oniani

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region

Zugdidi – Mamuka Tsotseria, Local Council (Sakrebulo) Chair

Tsalenjikha – Goga Gulordava

Chkhorotsku – Dato Gogua, incumbent Mayor

Khobi – Davit Bukia

Senaki – Vakhtang Gadelia

Martvili – Tornike Janashia

Poti – Beka Vacharadze

Abasha – Giga Gabelaia

Mestia – Kapiton Zhorzholiani, incumbent Mayor

Guria region

Ozurgeti – Avtandil Talakvadze

Lanchkhuti – Aleksandre Sarishvili, incumbent Mayor

Chokhatauri – Davit Sharashenidze

Adjara Autonomous Republic

Batumi – Archil Chikovani, acting Mayor

Kobuleti – Levan Zoidze

Khelvachauri – Zaza Diasamidze

Keda – Roland Beridze

Shuakhevi – Omar Takidze, acting Mayor

Khulo – Vakhtang Beridze, incumbent Mayor

