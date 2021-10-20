UNM Tbilisi mayoral hopeful Nika Melia unveils shadow cabinet. October 20, 2021. Photo: Mtavari Arkhi TV screengrab
Melia Unveils Shadow Coalition Cabinet for Tbilisi City Hall

20/10/2021 - 23:53
Nika Melia, the runner-up from the United National Movement in the October 30 Tbilisi mayoral runoff, unveiled a shadow cabinet in cooperation with five opposition parties, Lelo, Girchi – More Freedom, Droa, European Georgia and United Georgia – Democratic Movement.

For the positions of the Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi, Melia proposed:

  • Mamuka Khazaradze – Lelo;
  • Zurab Japaridze – Girchi More Freedom;
  • Elene Khoshtaria – Droa;
  • Irakli Abesadze.

For the heads of City Hall Administration, Municipal Departments, and City Hall-funded agencies, the UNM mayoral hopeful proposed:

  • City Hall Administration – Davit Lagvilava – UNM;
  • Healthcare and Social Services Department – Soso Japaridze – UNM;
  • Culture, Education, Sport and Youth Affairs Department – Medea Metreveli – Lelo;
  • Internal Audit/Anti-corruption Department – Giorgi Noniashvili – European Georgia;
  • Procurement Department – Mamuka Achba – United Georgia;
  • Municipal Inspection – Dimitri Bidzinashvili;
  • Legal Department – Giga Lemonjava – Droa;
  • Architecture Department – Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo party’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate in first rounds;
  • Tbilisi Transport Agency – Vaso Urushadze;
  • Tbilisi Development Fund – Nika Vacheishvili;
  • Tbilservice Group – Beso Gazdeliani.

For the posts of Tbilisi District Heads, Melia named:

  • Gldani – Tengo Giorgadze – UNM;
  • Nadzaladevi – Leri Demetrashvili;
  • Didube – Davit Napetvaridze;
  • Chugureti – Kakha Zghenti – Lelo;
  • Vake – Saba Buadze – Lelo;
  • Saburtalo – Otar Tavartkiladze – United Georgia;
  • Isani – Lana Galdava – Lelo;
  • Samgori – Guliko Zumbadze;
  • Krtsanisi – Romeo Parulava;
  • Mtatsminda – Tamaz Datunasvhili – Lelo.

More to follow.

20 1 minute read

