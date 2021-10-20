News
Melia Unveils Shadow Coalition Cabinet for Tbilisi City Hall
Nika Melia, the runner-up from the United National Movement in the October 30 Tbilisi mayoral runoff, unveiled a shadow cabinet in cooperation with five opposition parties, Lelo, Girchi – More Freedom, Droa, European Georgia and United Georgia – Democratic Movement.
For the positions of the Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi, Melia proposed:
- Mamuka Khazaradze – Lelo;
- Zurab Japaridze – Girchi More Freedom;
- Elene Khoshtaria – Droa;
- Irakli Abesadze.
For the heads of City Hall Administration, Municipal Departments, and City Hall-funded agencies, the UNM mayoral hopeful proposed:
- City Hall Administration – Davit Lagvilava – UNM;
- Healthcare and Social Services Department – Soso Japaridze – UNM;
- Culture, Education, Sport and Youth Affairs Department – Medea Metreveli – Lelo;
- Internal Audit/Anti-corruption Department – Giorgi Noniashvili – European Georgia;
- Procurement Department – Mamuka Achba – United Georgia;
- Municipal Inspection – Dimitri Bidzinashvili;
- Legal Department – Giga Lemonjava – Droa;
- Architecture Department – Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo party’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate in first rounds;
- Tbilisi Transport Agency – Vaso Urushadze;
- Tbilisi Development Fund – Nika Vacheishvili;
- Tbilservice Group – Beso Gazdeliani.
For the posts of Tbilisi District Heads, Melia named:
- Gldani – Tengo Giorgadze – UNM;
- Nadzaladevi – Leri Demetrashvili;
- Didube – Davit Napetvaridze;
- Chugureti – Kakha Zghenti – Lelo;
- Vake – Saba Buadze – Lelo;
- Saburtalo – Otar Tavartkiladze – United Georgia;
- Isani – Lana Galdava – Lelo;
- Samgori – Guliko Zumbadze;
- Krtsanisi – Romeo Parulava;
- Mtatsminda – Tamaz Datunasvhili – Lelo.
More to follow.
