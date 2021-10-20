Melia Unveils Shadow Coalition Cabinet for Tbilisi City Hall

Nika Melia, the runner-up from the United National Movement in the October 30 Tbilisi mayoral runoff, unveiled a shadow cabinet in cooperation with five opposition parties, Lelo, Girchi – More Freedom, Droa, European Georgia and United Georgia – Democratic Movement.

For the positions of the Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi, Melia proposed:

Mamuka Khazaradze – Lelo;

Zurab Japaridze – Girchi More Freedom;

Elene Khoshtaria – Droa;

Irakli Abesadze.

For the heads of City Hall Administration, Municipal Departments, and City Hall-funded agencies, the UNM mayoral hopeful proposed:

City Hall Administration – Davit Lagvilava – UNM;

Healthcare and Social Services Department – Soso Japaridze – UNM;

Culture, Education, Sport and Youth Affairs Department – Medea Metreveli – Lelo;

Internal Audit/Anti-corruption Department – Giorgi Noniashvili – European Georgia;

Procurement Department – Mamuka Achba – United Georgia;

Municipal Inspection – Dimitri Bidzinashvili;

Legal Department – Giga Lemonjava – Droa;

Architecture Department – Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo party's Tbilisi mayoral candidate in first rounds;

Tbilisi Transport Agency – Vaso Urushadze;

Tbilisi Development Fund – Nika Vacheishvili;

Tbilservice Group – Beso Gazdeliani.

For the posts of Tbilisi District Heads, Melia named:

Gldani – Tengo Giorgadze – UNM;

Nadzaladevi – Leri Demetrashvili;

Didube – Davit Napetvaridze;

Chugureti – Kakha Zghenti – Lelo;

Vake – Saba Buadze – Lelo;

Saburtalo – Otar Tavartkiladze – United Georgia;

Isani – Lana Galdava – Lelo;

Samgori – Guliko Zumbadze;

Krtsanisi – Romeo Parulava;

Mtatsminda – Tamaz Datunasvhili – Lelo.

