Two Sakrebulo Members Quit Gakharia’s Party in Contested Municipalities

Members of ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia, Irakli Tavdgiridze and Nana Lemonjava, have left the party after being recently elected to contested municipal councils (Sakrebulo) of Batumi and Tsalenjikha, respectively.

For Georgia party could play a decisive role for either the ruling Georgian Dream or its arch-rival United National Movement to form majorities in several councils, including in Batumi and Tsalenjikha, as well as Rustavi and Senaki Sakrebulos.

Tavdgiridze, former head of For Georgia’s Batumi office, announced on October 29 he found it “unacceptable” to cooperate in any form with the United National Movement or Lelo parties, alluding to possible coalition talks between the three parties.

After quitting the party, he said he would work independently in the Batumi Sakrebulo, where For Georgia now has two members left, while Georgian Dream has 16, UNM – 15 and Lelo – 1.

If Tavdgiridze would choose to back the GD, the governing party would still need one more Sakrebulo member’s backing to form a majority.

An elected For Georgia member in Tsalenjikha Sakrebulo, Nana Lemonjava said on October 24 in a Facebook post – now deleted or made invisible to the public – she would continue as an independent member.

She accused Tsalenjikha office of For Georgia of betrayal and choosing an “unacceptable path” of cooperating with the UNM. In the town’s Sakrebulo, For Georgia has now two elected members left, while GD has 10, UNM – 8 and Lelo – 1. Five majoritarian seats are contested in the October 30 runoffs.

Earlier this month, on October 4, GD chair MP Kobakhidze ruled out cooperating with the party of “traitor” ex-PM Gakharia to form majorities in contested Sakrebulos, but said the party would seek to hold talks with individual elected members.

Sozar Subari, GD lawmaker, confirmed on October 14 the governing party was already in talks with individual For Georgia members.

