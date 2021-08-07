Labor Party Names Tbilisi Mayoral, Sakrebulo Chairmanship Candidates

The Labor Party has named Mikheil Kumsishvili, leader of the party’s youth wing, as its Tbilisi mayoral candidate and Lasha Chkhartishvili, an environmental activist, was picked as Sakrebulo (City Assembly) chairmanship candidate.

Speaking at a presentation on August 7, Shalva Natelashvili, leader of the Labor Party described Kumsishvili and Chkhartishvili as “idealist” and “patriot” candidates.

In his brief presentation speech, Mikheil Kumsishvili, 28, stressed the need of new faces in politics.

Lasha Chkhartishvili, 41, on his part, focused on the issues of environmental pollution and illegal construction in the capital city, adding that “when you meet a wealthy candidate, ask him/her where s/he gained it… Wealth and participation of rich people in politics is a shame in this country, because they are getting rich at the expense of your impoverishment.”

Local self-government elections are set for October 2.

Georgian Dream has already named incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze as its mayoral candidate. The United National Movement, the largest opposition party, and several opposition groups have named Nika Melia, the UNM leader, as their joint candidate, while Elene Khoshtaria, founder of Droa movement will be running as Sakrebulo chairpersonship candidate.

