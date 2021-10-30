King Tamar Avenue with billboards for Tbilisi mayoral runoff contenders. Banner for UNM's Nika Melia (L) promises sending 100 students abroad in "the best universities." Billboard for Kaladze (R) calls for "bringing victory to conclusion. OCT 2021. Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
First Results: GD Leads 18 Mayoral Races, Loses Tsalenjikha

30/10/2021 - 23:43
Preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission show Georgian Dream candidates leading in 18 races, including the self-governing cities of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Poti. United National Movement in the lead in Tsalenjikha only.

The first results of the Senaki mayoral race are yet to come in.

See preliminary results below:

Self-governing cities

Tbilisi (22.2% precincts counted. All percentages shown next to city/town names indicate the share of precincts counted):

  • Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 55.78%
  • Nika Melia – United National Movement – 44.22%

Kutaisi (21.77% counted):

  • Iosebi Khakhaleishvili – GD – 52.89%
  • Khatia Dekanoidze – UNM – 47.13%

Batumi (16.19% counted):

  • Archil Chikovani – GD – 54.03%
  • Giorgi Kirtadze – UNM – 45.97%

Rustavi (28.4% counted):

  • Nino Latsabidze – GD – 54.65%
  • Davit Kirkitadze – UNM – 45.35%

Poti (36.36% counted):

  • Beka Vacharadze – GD – 58.95%
  • Gigi Ugulava – UNM – 41.05%

Municipalities

Telavi (20% counted):

  • Levan Andriashvili – GD – 59.796%
  • Giorgi Botkoveli – UNM – 40.204%

Tianeti (76.19% counted)

  • Levan Tsiklauri – GD – 59.968%
  • Tamaz Mechiauri – Tamaz Mechiauri for United Georgia – 43.032%

Kareli (55% counted)

  • Zaza Guliashvili – GD – 59.673%
  • Nikoloz Akhalkatsi – UNM – 40.327%

Khashuri (71.698% counted)

  • Tengiz Chitiashvili – GD – 58.996%
  • Ioseb Buadze – UNM – 41.004%

Tsageri (66.667% counted)

  • Giorgi Nemsadze – GD – 64.592%
  • Besarion Bendeliani – For Georgia – 35.408%

Bagdati (96.774% counted)

  • Kakha Enukidze – GD – 60.616%
  • Giorgi Robakidze – UNM – 39.384%

Tskaltubo (30.435% counted)

  • Genadi Balanchivadze – GD – 56.037%
  • Zaza Metreveli – UNM – 43.963%

Ozurgeti (27% precincts counted)

  • Avtandil Talakvadze – GD – 56.925%
  • Konstantine Sharashenidze – Independent – 43.075%

Martvili (62.5% counted)

  • Tornike Janashia – GD
  • Teimuraz Janashia – UNM

Khobi (54.545% counted)

  • Davit Bukia – GD – 58.935%
  • Besiki Shengelia – UNM – 41.066%

Zugdidi (22.018% counted)

  • Mamuka Tsotseria – GD – 52.443%
  • Anzor Melia – UNM – 47.557%

Tsalenjikha (27.586% counted)

  • Giorgi Kharchilava – UNM – 57.506%
  • Goga Gulordava – GD – 42.494%

Chkhorotsku (28.571% counted)

  • Dato Gogua – GD – 56.828%
  • Badri Karchava – UNM – 43.172%

Khelvachauri (51.064% counted)

  • Zaza Diasamidze – GD – 57.285%
  • Misha Bolkvadze – UNM – 42.715%

Update: The first version of this article incorrectly mentioned GD winning 19 races.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

