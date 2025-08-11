Georgian Dream Names 63 Mayoral Candidates for October Local Elections
The ruling Georgian Dream party named its mayoral candidates for all 63 municipalities ahead of the local elections, set to take place on October 4 amid the boycott from part of opposition forces.
Speaking as party leader during the August 11 presentation event, GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said most of the candidates are incumbent or acting mayors. The remaining nominees come from a diverse mix of political, civil service, media, and business backgrounds. Earlier, GD separately endorsed incumbent Kakha Kaladze to seek a third term as Tbilisi Mayor.
Only two out of GD’s 64 mayoral candidates are women. On August 7, the ruling party also presented a list of all-male 25 majoritarian contenders for the Tbilisi City Council seats.
With the registration deadline passing on August 8, seventeen political parties, less than half the number that registered for the 2021 municipal elections, have signed up to participate in the upcoming vote. Nine parties, including those from major opposition alliances that took part in last October’s parliamentary elections, are boycotting the elections, with the vote taking place amid ongoing repression, legislative crackdowns on opposition, jailings of political leaders, and a lack of international observation.
Below is the list of Georgian Dream’s mayoral nominees, organized by regions:
Kakheti
- Akhmeta – Alex Pitskhelauri (incumbent)
- Gurjaani – Giorgi Machavariani (incumbent)
- Dedoplistskaro – Nikoloz Janiashvili (incumbent)
- Lagodekhi – Jondo Mdivnishvili (incumbent)
- Sighnaghi – Malkhaz Begiashvili (incumbent)
- Kvareli – Ilia Mzekalashvili, acting chair of Kvareli City Council
- Sagarejo – Vakhtang Kakutashvili, Defense Ministry staffer
- Telavi – Vazha Maghradze, deputy Kakheti district prosecutor
Kvemo Kartli
- Rustavi – Nino Latsabidze (incumbent)
- Gardabani – Davit Kargareteli (incumbent)
- Dmanisi – Koba Muradashvili (incumbent)
- Tsalka – Ilia Sabadze (incumbent)
- Marneuli – Dauri Ismailov, civil servant
- Tetritskaro – Mikheil Aptsiauri, deputy chair of Tetritskaro City Council
- Bolnisi – Zamuri Chitanava, lawyer and civil servant
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
- Tianeti – Levan Tsiklauri (incumbent)
- Mtskheta – Gogi Abuashvili, architect and manager
- Dusheti – Kakhaber Chitauri, Dusheti City Council chair
- Kazbegi – Koba Geladze, engineer and manager
Shida Kartli
- Gori – Konstantine Buzaladze (incumbent)
- Kareli – Zaza Guliashvili (incumbent)
- Kaspi – Vakhtang Maisuradze (incumbent)
- Khashuri – Paata Chaduneli, manager in private sector
Samtskhe-Javakheti
- Adigeni – Gocha Kimadze (incumbent)
- Aspindza – Rostom Magrakvelidze (incumbent)
- Akhalkalaki – Melkon Makariani (incumbent)
- Ninotsminda – Anivard Mosoyan (incumbent)
- Akhaltsikhe – Varlam Tsiklauri, journalist at pro-government Imedi TV
- Borjomi – Mamuka Gelashvili, law enforcement official
Imereti
- Kutaisi – Davit Eremeishvili (incumbent)
- Sachkhere – Levan Ivanashvili (incumbent)
- Chiatura – Givi Modebadze (incumbent)
- Kharagauli – Koba Lursmanashvili (incumbent)
- Terjola – Manuchar Robakidze (incumbent)
- Vani – Aleksandre Gogorishvili (incumbent)
- Samtredia – Davit Bakhtadze (incumbent)
- Khoni – Lado Jurkhadze (incumbent)
- Tskaltubo – Genadi Balanchivadze (incumbent)
- Bagdati – Nodar Giorgidze, Baghdati City Council chair
- Zestaponi – Vakhtang Ghambashidze, Zestaponi City Council chair
- Tkibuli – Davit Kublashvili, local party organization leader
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti
- Tsageri – Chabuki Chabukiani (incumbent)
- Lentekhi – Giorgi Gazdeliani (incumbent)
- Ambrolauri – Zaza Kevanishvili, entrepreneur
- Oni – Davit Lobzhanidze, entrepreneur
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti
- Poti – Beka Vacharadze (incumbent)
- Khobi – Davit Bukia (incumbent)
- Senaki – Vakhtang Gadelia (incumbent)
- Abasha – Giga Gabelaia (incumbent)
- Mestia – Kapiton Zhorzholiani (incumbent)
- Zugdidi – Dato Kodua, incumbent GD MP
- Chkhorotskhu – Jumber Izoria, former MP
- Martvili – Giorgi Nachkebia, entrepreneur
- Tsalenjikha – Nika Kankia, civil servant
Guria
- Lanchkhuti – Alexander Sarishvili (incumbent)
- Ozurgeti – Paata Kunchulia, lecturer and manager
- Chokhatauri – Mindia Zhgeria, deputy mayor
Adjara
- Kobuleti – Irakli Tsetskhladze (incumbent)
- Khelvachauri – Zaza Diasamidze (incumbent)
- Shuakhevi – Omar Takidze (incumbent)
- Keda – Mamuka Turmanidze, Adjara Autonomous Republic Supreme Council deputy
- Khulo – Vakhtang Beridze, Adjara Autonomous Republic Supreme Council deputy
- Batumi – Giorgi Tsintsadze, head of the Adjara government administration
