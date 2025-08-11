Georgian Dream Names 63 Mayoral Candidates for October Local Elections

The ruling Georgian Dream party named its mayoral candidates for all 63 municipalities ahead of the local elections, set to take place on October 4 amid the boycott from part of opposition forces.

Speaking as party leader during the August 11 presentation event, GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said most of the candidates are incumbent or acting mayors. The remaining nominees come from a diverse mix of political, civil service, media, and business backgrounds. Earlier, GD separately endorsed incumbent Kakha Kaladze to seek a third term as Tbilisi Mayor.

Only two out of GD’s 64 mayoral candidates are women. On August 7, the ruling party also presented a list of all-male 25 majoritarian contenders for the Tbilisi City Council seats.

With the registration deadline passing on August 8, seventeen political parties, less than half the number that registered for the 2021 municipal elections, have signed up to participate in the upcoming vote. Nine parties, including those from major opposition alliances that took part in last October’s parliamentary elections, are boycotting the elections, with the vote taking place amid ongoing repression, legislative crackdowns on opposition, jailings of political leaders, and a lack of international observation.

Below is the list of Georgian Dream’s mayoral nominees, organized by regions:

Kakheti

Akhmeta – Alex Pitskhelauri (incumbent)

Gurjaani – Giorgi Machavariani (incumbent)

Dedoplistskaro – Nikoloz Janiashvili (incumbent)

Lagodekhi – Jondo Mdivnishvili (incumbent)

Sighnaghi – Malkhaz Begiashvili (incumbent)

Kvareli – Ilia Mzekalashvili, acting chair of Kvareli City Council

Sagarejo – Vakhtang Kakutashvili, Defense Ministry staffer

Telavi – Vazha Maghradze, deputy Kakheti district prosecutor

Kvemo Kartli

Rustavi – Nino Latsabidze (incumbent)

Gardabani – Davit Kargareteli (incumbent)

Dmanisi – Koba Muradashvili (incumbent)

Tsalka – Ilia Sabadze (incumbent)

Marneuli – Dauri Ismailov, civil servant

Tetritskaro – Mikheil Aptsiauri, deputy chair of Tetritskaro City Council

Bolnisi – Zamuri Chitanava, lawyer and civil servant

Mtskheta-Mtianeti

Tianeti – Levan Tsiklauri (incumbent)

Mtskheta – Gogi Abuashvili, architect and manager

Dusheti – Kakhaber Chitauri, Dusheti City Council chair

Kazbegi – Koba Geladze, engineer and manager

Shida Kartli

Gori – Konstantine Buzaladze (incumbent)

Kareli – Zaza Guliashvili (incumbent)

Kaspi – Vakhtang Maisuradze (incumbent)

Khashuri – Paata Chaduneli, manager in private sector

Samtskhe-Javakheti

Adigeni – Gocha Kimadze (incumbent)

Aspindza – Rostom Magrakvelidze (incumbent)

Akhalkalaki – Melkon Makariani (incumbent)

Ninotsminda – Anivard Mosoyan (incumbent)

Akhaltsikhe – Varlam Tsiklauri, journalist at pro-government Imedi TV

Borjomi – Mamuka Gelashvili, law enforcement official

Imereti

Kutaisi – Davit Eremeishvili (incumbent)

Sachkhere – Levan Ivanashvili (incumbent)

Chiatura – Givi Modebadze (incumbent)

Kharagauli – Koba Lursmanashvili (incumbent)

Terjola – Manuchar Robakidze (incumbent)

Vani – Aleksandre Gogorishvili (incumbent)

Samtredia – Davit Bakhtadze (incumbent)

Khoni – Lado Jurkhadze (incumbent)

Tskaltubo – Genadi Balanchivadze (incumbent)

Bagdati – Nodar Giorgidze, Baghdati City Council chair

Zestaponi – Vakhtang Ghambashidze, Zestaponi City Council chair

Tkibuli – Davit Kublashvili, local party organization leader

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti

Tsageri – Chabuki Chabukiani (incumbent)

Lentekhi – Giorgi Gazdeliani (incumbent)

Ambrolauri – Zaza Kevanishvili, entrepreneur

Oni – Davit Lobzhanidze, entrepreneur

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti

Poti – Beka Vacharadze (incumbent)

Khobi – Davit Bukia (incumbent)

Senaki – Vakhtang Gadelia (incumbent)

Abasha – Giga Gabelaia (incumbent)

Mestia – Kapiton Zhorzholiani (incumbent)

Zugdidi – Dato Kodua, incumbent GD MP

Chkhorotskhu – Jumber Izoria, former MP

Martvili – Giorgi Nachkebia, entrepreneur

Tsalenjikha – Nika Kankia, civil servant

Guria

Lanchkhuti – Alexander Sarishvili (incumbent)

Ozurgeti – Paata Kunchulia, lecturer and manager

Chokhatauri – Mindia Zhgeria, deputy mayor

Adjara

Kobuleti – Irakli Tsetskhladze (incumbent)

Khelvachauri – Zaza Diasamidze (incumbent)

Shuakhevi – Omar Takidze (incumbent)

Keda – Mamuka Turmanidze, Adjara Autonomous Republic Supreme Council deputy

Khulo – Vakhtang Beridze, Adjara Autonomous Republic Supreme Council deputy

Batumi – Giorgi Tsintsadze, head of the Adjara government administration

