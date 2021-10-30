Exit Polls Show Conflicting Results in Key Mayoral Runoffs

Pro-government Imedi TV and government-critical Mtavari Arkhi TV unveiled conflicting exit poll results, with the former handing victories to Georgian Dream mayoral candidates and the latter to the contenders from the United National Movement.

Imedi TV/Gorbi results as of 18:00

Tbilisi

Kakha Kaladze — Georgian Dream – 57.2%

Nika Melia — United National Movement – 42.8%

Kutaisi

Ioseb Khakhaleishvili — GD – 51.9%

Khatia Dekanoidze — UNM – 48.1%

Batumi

Archil Chikovani — GD – 50.8%

Giorgi Kirtadze — UNM – 49.2%

Rustavi

Nino Latsabidze — GD) – 53.8%

Davit Kirkitadze — UNM — 46.2%

Margin of error, according to Imedi TV, stands at +/- 2.5%.

Mtavari Arkhi TV/Anova results as of 20:00

Tbilisi

Nika Melia – United National Movement – 51%

Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 49%

Kutaisi

Khatia Dekanoidze – UNM – 53%

Iosebi Khakhaleishvili – GD – 47%

Batumi

Giorgi Kirtadze – UNM – 51%

Archil Chikovani – GD – 49%

Rustavi

Davit Kirkitadze – UNM – 53%

Nino Latsabidze – GD – 47%

Zugdidi*

Anzor Melia – UNM – 53%

Mamuka Tsotseria – GD – 47%

The TV channel said Anova carried out face-to-face interviews in the five cities. The margin of error stands at plus, minus 3%. Noteworthy, Zugdidi Municipality includes the town of Zugdidi and over 50 villages. It was not immediately clear if the results encompassed only the town or the villages as well.

This article was updated with the latest results of the exit polls.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)