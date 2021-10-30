Exit Polls Show Conflicting Results in Key Mayoral Runoffs
Pro-government Imedi TV and government-critical Mtavari Arkhi TV unveiled conflicting exit poll results, with the former handing victories to Georgian Dream mayoral candidates and the latter to the contenders from the United National Movement.
Imedi TV/Gorbi results as of 18:00
Tbilisi
- Kakha Kaladze — Georgian Dream – 57.2%
- Nika Melia — United National Movement – 42.8%
Kutaisi
- Ioseb Khakhaleishvili — GD – 51.9%
- Khatia Dekanoidze — UNM – 48.1%
Batumi
- Archil Chikovani — GD – 50.8%
- Giorgi Kirtadze — UNM – 49.2%
Rustavi
- Nino Latsabidze — GD) – 53.8%
- Davit Kirkitadze — UNM — 46.2%
Margin of error, according to Imedi TV, stands at +/- 2.5%.
Mtavari Arkhi TV/Anova results as of 20:00
Tbilisi
- Nika Melia – United National Movement – 51%
- Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 49%
Kutaisi
- Khatia Dekanoidze – UNM – 53%
- Iosebi Khakhaleishvili – GD – 47%
Batumi
- Giorgi Kirtadze – UNM – 51%
- Archil Chikovani – GD – 49%
Rustavi
- Davit Kirkitadze – UNM – 53%
- Nino Latsabidze – GD – 47%
Zugdidi*
- Anzor Melia – UNM – 53%
- Mamuka Tsotseria – GD – 47%
The TV channel said Anova carried out face-to-face interviews in the five cities. The margin of error stands at plus, minus 3%. Noteworthy, Zugdidi Municipality includes the town of Zugdidi and over 50 villages. It was not immediately clear if the results encompassed only the town or the villages as well.
This article was updated with the latest results of the exit polls.
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)