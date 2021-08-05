Opposition Member Elected as Deputy CEC Chair

The Central Election Commission of Georgia (CEC) elected Giorgi Sioridze as its first-ever Deputy Chairperson from the opposition-appointed members.

15 of 17 CEC members voted on August 3 in favor of Sioridze, a lawyer who was appointed by Lelo for Georgia.

Giorgi Sharabidze, another Deputy Chairperson, has served in the position since December 2013 and was reelected by the Parliament in April 2019 for a five-year term.

The Electoral Code amendments passed on June 28 as per the EU-brokered April 19 deal introduced two Deputy CEC Chairpersons – one “professional” and one selected from the opposition-selected members.

The reform also increased the number of CEC members from 12 to 17, of which eight are “professional” and elected by the Parliament, while the remaining nine are selected by political parties.

Sioridze’s election came a day after the Parliament managed to pick Giorgi Kalandarishvili as the new CEC Chair. Kalandarishvili will serve for a six-month term since he was elected with a simple majority following three unsuccessful attempts as per new anti-deadlock rules introduced by the EU-mediated deal.

The selections took place two months ahead of crucial local elections slated for October 2.

