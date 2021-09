Ex-PM Gakharia Joins Tbilisi Mayoral Race

Former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, For Georgia party leader, announced today he will run for Tbilisi Mayor in October 2, 2021 local elections.

At the presentation, held in Metekhi Church year overlooking the old town of Tbilisi, Giorgi Gakharia also presented proportional and majoritarian lists for Tbilisi Sakrebuli (City Assembly). For Georgia party’s Tbilisi proportional list includes:

Levan Dolidze, ex-diplomat, Gakharia’s political advisor Zaza Tavadze, ex-justice at the Constitutional Court Salome Kobaladze Giorgi Sharashidze, Georgia Today magazine founder Davit Partsvania Tamar Khvedeliani Ekaterine Vepkhvadze Malkhaz Mchedlishvili, Ex-Deputy Tbilisi Sakrebulo Chair Giorgi Soselia Tiko Tvaladze Giorgi Kiknavelidze Zaur Rekhviashvili Ketevan Bakaradze, ex-Minister of Health of legitimate Abkhazia Gov’t-in-exile Vato Pachulia

Majoritarian candidates for 10 single mandate constituencies:

Samgori district – Kakha Kemoklidze , former Gov’t Administration Head

, former Gov’t Administration Head Gldani – Natia Mezvrishvili, ex-Gov’t Administration Head

Isani – Davit Gogidze

Krtsanisi – Zurab Rekhviashvili

Mtatsminda – Vakhtang Gvazava

Vake – Merab Machavariani

Chughureti – Rusudan Tevzadze

Didube – Giorgi Kajaia

Saburtalo – Mikheil Nabijashvili

Nadzaladevi – Galaktion Gudushauri

The former Prime Minister also unveiled the list of mayoral candidates:

In Western Georgia

Batumi – Irakli Mikeladze

Ozurgeti – Gia Tsetskhladze

Lanchkhuti – Elguja Kalandarishvili

Chokhatauri – Paata Berishvili

Kutaisi – Giorgi Goguadze, former CSO activist

Kharagauli – Varlam Tavzarashvili, formerly GD faction head in Kharagauli Sakrebulo

Zestaponi – Lasha Tskhadadze

Bagdati – Lado Vardzieli

Chiatura – Usup (Uta) Bitsadze

Tkibuli – Sandro Sakhvadze

Tskaltubo – Rusudan Silagadze

Ambrolauri – Parnaoz Bakuradze, ex-Deputy Head of Ambrolauri District

Oni – Imeda Meshvildishvili

Tsageri – Besarion Bendeliani

Lentekhi – Jamlat Gvidiani, lawyer

Zugdidi – Gega Shengelia, ex-Mayor of Zugdidi

Abasha – Avtandil Bokuchava

Senaki – Giorgi Sichinava

Martvili – Lasha Lekishvili

Khobi – Badri Jobava

Tsalenjikha – Khvicha Mebonia

Chkhorotsku – Shengeli Jikia

Poti – Giorgi Apsaridze

Mestia – Malkhaz Udesiani

Earlier in August in Adjara Gakharia also presented

Keda – Elguja Nakashidze

Kobuleti – Irakli Beridze

Shuakhevi – Shalva Gogitidze

Khelvachauri – Jumber Beridze

Khulo – Gia Abuladze

In Eastern Georgia:

Rustavi, fourth largest city – MP Beka Liluashvili

Telavi – Giga Orkodashvili, ex-Deputy Chair of Telavi Sakrebulo

Kvareli – Giorgi Gigiloshvili

Mtskheta – MP Ana Buchukuri

Tianeti – Tamaz Iarajuli, ex-Deputy Mayor of Tianeti

Dusheti – Tengiz Zhamutashvili

Kazbegi – Giorgi Gomiashvili, ex-Deputy District Head in Kazbegi

Akhaltsikhe – Giorgi Arveladze

Gori – Konstantine Ananiashvili, ex-chief of police in Adjara region

Kareli – Vakhtang Gogichaishvili

Kaspi – Giorgi Bestavashvili

Khashuri – Zviad Tepnadze

