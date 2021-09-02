‘Third Force’ Names Tbilisi Mayoral, Majoritarian Candidates

Strategy Agmashenebeli-led “Third Force” platform presented today Tamar Kekenadze to run for Tbilisi Mayor, Sergo Chikhladze to contest Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) chairpersonship, as well as majoritarian candidates in the October 2 local polls.

Kekenadze, 39, is the chairperson of Free Democrats, a smaller party that teamed up on August 30 with Strategy Aghmashenebeli to form the new platform. She has in the past worked at the Georgian Defense Ministry, and as its representative at Georgia’s Mission to NATO.

In her speech Kekenadze highlighted that “bipolarity,” alluding to the ruling Georgian Dream and its arch-rival United National movement parties, has resulted in the loss of trust and cooperation, while people “have lost the faith that their vote could be decisive.”

She said her mayoral run serves as a possibility to “introduce the innovative perspective of the third force” on Tbilisi becoming the economic center of the region.

Sergo Chikhladze, on his part, sits on the Strategy Agmashenebeli political council, and leads the party’s parliamentary faction apparatus. Besides being first on the proportional list and contending the Sakrebulo Chairpersonship, Chikhladze will also run for a majoritarian seat in Tbilisi’s Saburtalo district.

“Third Force” majoritarian candidates for 10 single-mandate constituencies of Tbilisi Sakrebulo are as follows:

Saburtalo – Sergo Chikhladze

Krtsanisi – Davit Tsekvava

Isani – Teona Chalidze

Gldani – Nana Tokhvadze

Didube – Otar Baghaturia

Samgori – Vakhtang Iashvili

Vake – Paata Chikovani

Mtatsminda – Irakli Goguadze

Chughureti – Avtandil Chartolani

Nadzaladevi – Zaza Kortkhonjia

