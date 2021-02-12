Bakradze to Quit as European Georgia Chairman

During today’s party briefing, European Georgia’s Davit Bakradze announced his plan to quit as Chairman of the party.

Bakradze, who has held the post since the party was founded in 2016, said he will not run for Chairmanship at the upcoming European Georgia party congress, set to take place no later than May.

He cited the “need for renewal,” as well as taking responsibility for his party’s “bad” results in the October 31 parliamentary elections as reasons behind his decision.

Following Bakradze’s statement, European Georgia’s Secretary General, former Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava, also said he does not plan to run again for his post at the upcoming party congress.

Earlier today, another member of European Georgia, Zurab Tchiaberashvili, announced his decision to quit the party.

The European Georgia party split from the United National Movement in early 2017, following the 2016 parliamentary elections. The party participated in October 31, 2020 parliamentary elections independently and garnered 3.79% of votes, receiving five parliamentary mandates.

