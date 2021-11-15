CEC, DECs Summarize October 30 Runoffs

The Central Election Commission (CEC) and District Election Commissions (DECs) summarized on November 13 the results of October 30 municipal runoffs for 20 mayoral and 42 majoritarian Sakrebulo member seats.

Opposition parties United National Movement, Lelo, European Georgia, Girchi – More Freedom and Droa are rejecting the results, having declared the elections “void.”

During the CEC session summarizing the Tbilisi runoffs, commission members appointed by the UNM, European Georgia and Lelo, the latter also serving as Deputy Chair of CEC, walked out in protest.

The CEC and DECs summarized the proportional vote results as well as the first rounds of mayoral and majoritarian races earlier on October 17.

