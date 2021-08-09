CEC Assigns Numbers to Parties ahead of 2021 Locals

On August 8, the Central Election Commission of Georgia (CEC) determined list numbers for political parties running in the local elections slated for October 2.

According to the list published by the CEC, 50 election subjects have registered to take part in the upcoming elections. The CEC had already assigned on July 9 the list numbers to parties that receive state funding as per results of previous parliamentary elections or secured at least 0,75% of votes in the proportional part of the previous polls.

As a result of the lottery conducted by the CEC, the election subjects will be using the following ballot numbers in the upcoming elections:

№ 1 – Third Force (Strategy Agmashenebeli)

№ 2 – European Georgia – Movement for Liberty

№ 3 – Nino Burjanadze – United Georgia Democratic Movement

№ 4 – Movement ‘State for People’

№ 5 – United National Movement

№ 6 – European Democrats

№ 7 – Aleko Elisashvili – Citizens

№ 8 – David Tarkhan-Mouravi, Irma Inashvili – Alliance of Patriots of Georgia

№ 9 – Lelo

№ 10 – Shalva Natelashvili – Labor Party of Georgia

№ 11 – Republicans

№ 12 – Law and Justice

№ 13 – Georgia

№ 14 – Gogi Tsulaia New Christian-Democrats

№ 15 – Homeland

№ 16 – Green Earth

№ 17 – Reformeri (Reformer)

№ 18 – Jondi Baghaturia – Georgian Troupe

№ 19 – European Socialists

№ 20 – Giorgi Laghidze – Future Georgia

№ 21 – Progress and Freedom

№ 22 – Party of Georgia’s Development

№ 23 – Our United Georgia

№ 24 – Social-Democratic Party of Georgia

№ 25 – Gakharia – For Georgia

№ 26 – Free Choice – New Alternative

№ 27 – Tetrebi [Whites]

№ 28 – National Democratic Party

№ 29 – Mamuka Tuskadze – For Social Justice

№ 30 – Workers’ Socialist Party

№ 31 – ERI

№ 32 – Elene Khoshtaria – Droa

№ 33 – Eka Beselia – For Justice

№ 34 – Left Alliance

№ 35 – Davit Chichinadze – Tribune

№ 36 – Girchi

№ 37 – Free Georgia (Zaza Khatiashvili, Kakha Kukava, Grigol Jojua)

№ 38 – Tamaz Mechiauri for United Georgia

№ 39 – Liberty – Zviad Gamsakhurdia’s Way

№ 40 – Sakhe + [Face +]

№ 41 – Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia

№ 42 – Alliance of Democrats

№ 43 – Third Way

№ 44 – People’s Party

№ 45 – Zurab Girchi Japaridze: Girchi – More Freedom

№ 46 – Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic Way

№ 47 – Free Democrats

№ 48 – Anna Dolidze – For People

№ 49 – Reformatorebi [Reformers]

№ 50 – Gachechiladze – Green Party