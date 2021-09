Labor Party Names Tbilisi Proportional, Majoritarian List

Labor leader Shalva Natelashvili announced today the party’s proportional-party list of 11 people for Tbilisi Sakrebulo (City Assembly). 10 of these candidates will also be running as majoritarian candidates in ten single-mandate constituencies of the capital city.

The list is as follows:

Lasha Chkhartishvili – the party’s candidate for Tbilisi Sakrebulo chairmanship Tariel Kalandarishvili – will also run for Gldani majoritarian Mariam Gochelashvili, – vice mayoral hopeful, who will also run for Samgori majoritarian Mamuka Jugheli – vice mayoral candidate, also to run for Krtsanisi majoritarian Davit Giladze – also to run for Nadzaladevi majoritarian district Tekle Alania – also to run for Isani constituency majoritarian Giorgi Dvalishvili – also to run for Mtatsminda majoritarian Ia Siranashvili – also to run for Saburtalo majoritarian Mariam Gurgenidze – also to run for Chughureti majoritarian Vladimer Martiashvili – also to run for Didube majoritarian Ketevan Gazdeliani – also to run for Vake majoritarian district.

Also Read: