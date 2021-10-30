Runoffs: Ballot Count Kicks Off After Polls Close

The votes cast in the 2021 municipal elections are now being counted, after all the 1,830 polling locations across Georgia closed at 20:00.

1,025,406 people – 49.09% of eligible voters – cast their ballots in the second round of local polls on October 30.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in western Keda (64.98%) and Chokhatauri (69.36%) municipalities. The lowest voter turnout in the regions was registered in Dusheti (20.4%) municipality.

In Tbilisi, the key battle of the second round, the total turnout was 47.7%, slightly less than 49.1% of the first rounds. In the Tbilisi runoffs, the highest voter turnout was registered in the Vake district (54.27%), while the lowest turnout was recorded in Isani (42.5%).

In the first round of municipal elections, the final turnout amounted to 51.92%.

Four years ago, in the 2017 municipal runoff elections, the final nationwide voter turnout rate was stood at 33.24%.

