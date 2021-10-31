100% Counted: GD Wins 19 Mayoral Races, Loses Tsalenjikha

With 100% of precincts counted, results published by the Central Election Commission show Georgian Dream candidates victorious in 19 mayoral runoffs, including in self-governing cities of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi and Poti.

United National Movement’s mayoral hopeful won the Tsalenjikha race, as per the preliminary results.

Central Election Commission announced on October 31 that observers had filed 121 complaints to District Election Commissions, while political parties had lodged 151. DECs have four days to review them and make relevant decisions, which can then be appealed to Courts within two calendar days. The Courts have to deliver rulings within two calendar days as well.

See the preliminary results below:

Self-governing cities

Tbilisi:

Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 55.603% (258,740 votes)

Nika Melia – United National Movement – 44.397% (206,598 votes)

Kutaisi:

Iosebi Khakhaleishvili – GD – 51.643% (34,925 votes)

Khatia Dekanoidze – UNM – 48.357% (32,703 votes)

Batumi:

Archil Chikovani – GD – 51.018% (38,236 votes)

Giorgi Kirtadze – UNM – 48.982% (36,710 votes)

Rustavi:

Nino Latsabidze – GD – 53.717% (27,301 votes)

Davit Kirkitadze – UNM – 46.283% (23,523 votes)

Poti:

Beka Vacharadze – GD – 57.35% (11,345 votes)

Gigi Ugulava – UNM – 42.65% (8,437 votes)

Municipalities

Telavi:

Levan Andriashvili – GD – 56.899% (16,721 votes)

Giorgi Botkoveli – UNM – 43.101% (12,666 votes)

Tianeti:

Levan Tsiklauri – GD – 54.826% (3,255 votes)

Tamaz Mechiauri – Tamaz Mechiauri for United Georgia – 45.174% (2,682 votes)

Kareli:

Zaza Guliashvili – GD – 56.732% (9,616 votes)

Nikoloz Akhalkatsi – UNM – 43.268% (7,334 votes)

Khashuri:

Tengiz Chitiashvili – GD – 59.082% (13,066 votes)

Ioseb Buadze – UNM – 40.918% (9,049 votes)

Tsageri:

Giorgi Nemsadze – GD – 62.873% (4,022 votes)

Besarion Bendeliani – For Georgia – 37.127% (2,375 votes)

Bagdati:

Kakha Enukidze – GD – 60.693% (6,550 votes)

Giorgi Robakidze – UNM – 39.307% (4,242 votes)

Tskaltubo:

Genadi Balanchivadze – GD – 57.167% (13,337 votes)

Zaza Metreveli – UNM – 42.833% (9,993 votes)

Ozurgeti:

Avtandil Talakvadze – GD – 55.409% (19,033 votes)

Konstantine Sharashenidze – Independent – 44.591% (15,317 votes)

Senaki:

Vakhtang Gadelia – GD – 53.078% (11,225 votes)

GD Koba Nakopia – UNM – 46.922% (9,923 votes)

Martvili:

Tornike Janashia – GD – 51.845% (9,233 votes)

Teimuraz Janashia – UNM – 48.155% (8,576 votes)

Khobi:

Davit Bukia – GD – 56.78% (8,002 votes)

Besiki Shengelia – UNM – 43.22% (6,091 votes)

Zugdidi:

Mamuka Tsotseria – GD – 51.631% (27,607 votes)

Anzor Melia – UNM – 48.369% (25,863 votes)

Tsalenjikha:

Giorgi Kharchilava – UNM – 51.107% (7,250 votes)

Goga Gulordava – GD – 48.893% (6,936 votes)

Chkhorotsku:

Dato Gogua – GD – 50.881% (6,297 votes)

Badri Karchava – UNM – 49.119% (6,079 votes)

Khelvachauri:

Zaza Diasamidze – GD – 55.007% (13,382 votes)

Misha Bolkvadze – UNM – 44.993% (10,946 votes)

