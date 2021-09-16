Interior Minister Meets EU, Member State Ambassadors

Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri has held a virtual meeting with EU Ambassador Carl Hartzell and envoys of the 27-member-bloc member states, the Interior Ministry reported on September 16.

The Ministry reported that the sides discussed the October 2 local polls and “the importance of conducting the election process in a safe and free environment.”

According to the Ministry, Gomelauri also informed the diplomats on the ongoing investigation into the July 5 homophobic pogroms, which resulted in attacks on more than 50 journalists during a violent counterprotest against the Tbilisi Pride march, canceled subsequently due to lack of safety guarantees.

Besides the Head of the EU Delegation, Ambassadors of Austria, the Federal Republic of Germany, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Kingdom of Sweden and Slovenia, furthermore, the representatives of the Embassies of the Kingdom of Belgium, Bulgaria, Kingdom of Spain, Greece, Hungary, and the Kingdom of Netherlands attended the meeting.

Following the July 5 pogroms, police detained throughout the month 27 persons for participating in organized violence. However, Ombudsperson Nino Lomjaria pointed out on September 6 that no one has been prosecuted over organizing the violence, two months after the disturbance.

