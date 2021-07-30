Georgia’s Ex-EU Envoy Becomes Gakharia Advisor

Ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said he has picked Natalie Sabanadze, Georgia’s former envoy to the European Union as his advisor in international affairs.

The announcement came today after Gakharia, accompanied by Sabanadze met with Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, the Member of the European Parliament who is meeting Georgian political parties in Tbilisi.

Sabanadze stepped down as the Ambassador a few days after the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition parties failed to reach a compromise through EU-mediated talks to end the political crisis, a month after Gakharia resigned as PM.

Sabanadze served as the Ambassador since May 2013, making her one of Georgia’s longest-serving envoys. Previously, she served as Senior Advisor to the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities. She holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford and a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

Earlier, Gakharia chose Levan Dolidze, former Ambassador to NATO in 2013-2015 as his political advisor. Dolidze is a brother of Victor Dolidze, Georgia’s incumbent NATO envoy.

