Georgian Leaders Vote in Runoffs

Georgian leaders, including President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili have cast their ballots in the hotly-contested second rounds of the 2021 local polls.

President Salome Zurabishvili: “I think it is necessary that you and we, everyone together learn [to be] united and calm. And this is what I voted for. I hope that the polarization we saw during this pre-election period and the previous period [before first rounds] ends. It must end for this country, otherwise only one benefits – our neighbor.” Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili: “I voted for the peaceful development of our country. Our country and people need first of all peace, tranquility, calm, stability, development and well-being. This is our key, common national idea and goal. I believe our people will make another wise decision today and will vote for the stability of the country and not for chaos, unrest, disturbance, confrontation and polarization coming from the destructive opposition.” Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava: “Of course I voted for Kakha Kaladze, a candidate that I believe has no alternative, taking into account the projects carried out in Tbilisi […] during the past four years and what he plans during the next four years. I am certain in his victory.” Georgian Dream chair, MP Irakli Kobakhidze: “The choice today between the candidates and political forces is very easy. On the one side, there is a political party that promises people chaos and disturbance, on the other side is a political party that promises people peace, stability and development. […] I think the choice is very easy and I made the appropriate choice.”

