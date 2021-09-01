Kaladze Presents GD’s Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

Incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, who is running for reelection, unveiled today the Georgian Dream’s proportional party list for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo). The youth-dominated list of 25 candidates, among them 16 men and 9 women, includes:

Levan Zhorzholiani Otar Grigolia, incumbent Sakrebulo member Tinatin Nibloshvili, incumbent member Giorgi Chakvetadze, incumbent member Niko Kakhetelidze, urbanist Nino Vardosanidze, assistant to Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Dream chair Akaki Aladashvili, Vice-President of Georgian Football Federation Giorgi Akhvlediani, incumbent Deputy Sakrebulo Chair Nino Rukhadze, incumbent member, lawyer Levan Abashidze, headed Deputy Parliament Speaker’s secreatriat Guram Okropiridze, Deputy Head of GD Youth Organization Ana Kakabadze, works at GD’s parliamentary faction apparatus Vladimer Bozhadze Aleksandre Khujadze, incumbent Tbilisi Sakrebulo member Mariam Zakariashvili, also works at GD’s parliamentary faction apparatus Levan Davitashvili, incumbent Tbilisi Sakrebulo member Shalva Ogbaidze, incumbent Tbilisi Sakrebulo member Natia Modebadze, Head of GD Training Center Levan Arveladze, incumbent Sakrebulo member Archil Goduladze, Chief of Staff at GD Parliamentary Faction Ana Kiladze Giga Bregvadze, leftist social activist Tatia Chakhvashvili, Chief of Staff at GD faction in Tbilisi Sakrebulo Vitali Oniani, Head of GD Youth Vake Branch Mariam Gelashvili, with work experience in GD parliamentary faction.

Recent changes to the electoral code, amended as per EU-mediated April 19 agreement between the Georgian Dream and opposition parties, increased the number of proportional-party seats in Tbilisi Sakrebulo to 40 and reduced the majoritarian seats to 10, as opposed to the previous allocation of 25 – 25. The changes also imposed a 40% threshold for the majoritarian candidates.