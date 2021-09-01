Kakha Kaladze unveils GD's proportional-party list for Tbilisi Sakrebulo in October 2, 2021 elections. September 1, 2021. Photo: GD Press Service
Kaladze Presents GD’s Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

Incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, who is running for reelection, unveiled today the Georgian Dream’s proportional party list for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo). The youth-dominated list of 25 candidates, among them 16 men and 9 women, includes:

  1. Levan Zhorzholiani
  2. Otar Grigolia, incumbent Sakrebulo member
  3. Tinatin Nibloshvili, incumbent member
  4. Giorgi Chakvetadze, incumbent member
  5. Niko Kakhetelidze, urbanist
  6. Nino Vardosanidze, assistant to Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Dream chair
  7. Akaki Aladashvili, Vice-President of Georgian Football Federation
  8. Giorgi Akhvlediani, incumbent Deputy Sakrebulo Chair
  9. Nino Rukhadze, incumbent member, lawyer
  10. Levan Abashidze, headed Deputy Parliament Speaker’s secreatriat
  11. Guram Okropiridze, Deputy Head of GD Youth Organization
  12. Ana Kakabadze, works at GD’s parliamentary faction apparatus
  13. Vladimer Bozhadze
  14. Aleksandre Khujadze, incumbent Tbilisi Sakrebulo member
  15. Mariam Zakariashvili, also works at GD’s parliamentary faction apparatus
  16. Levan Davitashvili, incumbent Tbilisi Sakrebulo member
  17. Shalva Ogbaidze, incumbent Tbilisi Sakrebulo member
  18. Natia Modebadze, Head of GD Training Center
  19. Levan Arveladze, incumbent Sakrebulo member
  20. Archil Goduladze, Chief of Staff at GD Parliamentary Faction
  21. Ana Kiladze
  22. Giga Bregvadze, leftist social activist
  23. Tatia Chakhvashvili, Chief of Staff at GD faction in Tbilisi Sakrebulo
  24. Vitali Oniani, Head of GD Youth Vake Branch
  25. Mariam Gelashvili, with work experience in GD parliamentary faction.

Recent changes to the electoral code, amended as per EU-mediated April 19 agreement between the Georgian Dream and opposition parties, increased the number of proportional-party seats in Tbilisi Sakrebulo to 40 and reduced the majoritarian seats to 10, as opposed to the previous allocation of 25 – 25. The changes also imposed a 40% threshold for the majoritarian candidates.

