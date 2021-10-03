Runoffs in Key Cities: GD Leads in Tbilisi, Poti; UNM Leads in Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi

Preliminary results published by the Central Election Commission some 11 hours after the polls closed, runoffs are expected in all five self-governing cities, with the ruling Georgian Dream candidates leading in the capital city of Tbilisi and the port city of Poti, while United National Movement candidates narrowly lead in Batumi, Kutaisi and Rustavi.

Tbilisi (320 of 769 precincts)

Kakha Kaladze (Georgian Dream) – 45.5%

Nika Melia (UNM) – 34.13%

Giorgi Gakharia (For Georgia) – 8.97%

Ana Dolidze (For People) – 4.35%

Ana Bibilashvili (Lelo) – 2.41%

Giorgi Lomia (Alliance of Patriots) – 1.51%

Mikheil Kumsishvili (Labor Party) – 0.81%

Arinze Obunuju (Our United Georgia) – 0.61%

Tamar Kekenadze (Third Force) – 0.6%

Poti (18/33 PECs counted)

Beka Vacharadze (GD) – 47.73%

Giorgi (Gigi) Ugulava – 37.44%

Giorgi Absaridze (For Georgia) – 14.83%

Kutaisi (51/124 PECs counted)

Khatia Dekanoidze (UNM) – 43.75%

Ioseb Khakhaleishvili (GD) – 41.86%

Giorgi Goguadze (For Georgia) – 8.05%

Andro Losaberidze (Third Force) – 4.99%

Irina Saginadze (Free Georgia) – 1.35%

Batumi (34/105 PECs counted)

Giorgi Kirtadze (UNM) – 42.34%

Archil Chikovani (GD) – 41.49%

Irakli Mikeladze (For Georgia) – 10.48%

Giorgi Putkaradze (Girchi-More Freedom) – 1.96%

Rustavi (42/88 PECs counted)

Davit Kirkitadze (UNM) – 44.53%

Nino Latsabidze (GD) – 44.34

Beka Liluashvili (For Georgia) – 6.63%

Tornike Arevadze (Alliance of Patriots) – 2.35%

