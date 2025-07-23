Georgian Dream Resignation Streak: Who Left and Why

A string of high-level resignations in the Georgian Dream government since spring has raised questions and fueled speculation. Nearly ten senior officials have left their posts, including key ministers, the head of the State Security Service, the leaders of the Adjara and Abkhazia governments, the prosecutor general, and the ruling party chairman. Some exited the GD government or politics altogether, while others were reassigned to less prominent roles. Some of the officials who left their posts came from the personal or business circles of Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili. Part of those who resigned or were dismissed had also been sanctioned by Western governments.

Some have linked the resignations to existing or anticipated Western sanctions, while others have speculated that the reshuffle comes as part of autocratic consolidation under GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. However, recent scandals, including arrests and even shooting incidents involving former GD officials and business figures close to the party, suggest that the ruling party may be grappling with a deeper, more dramatic wave of internal conflict and retribution.

Below, we compiled key resignations from the past months, along with the context surrounding each case:

Grigol Liluashvili, ex-Head of State Security Service of Georgia

Resigned on: April 2, 2025

Replaced by: Anri Okhanashvili, ex-Justice Minister

Context: Liluashvili, who had held the position since 2019, was initially removed by the GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to lead the new Ministry of Regional Development, saying Liluashvili’s term as head of the SSSG would be expiring in October. In a controversial move two days later, however, Kobakhidze dropped Liluashvili as a minister pick, citing disagreements about staffing and priorities.

Before joining the Georgian Dream government, Liluashvili held senior positions in several businesses, including Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Cartu Group, leading many to view him as part of Ivanishvili’s inner circle.

Sanctions: Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia

Tornike Rizhvadze, ex-Head of Government of Adjara Autonomous Region

Resigned on: April 2, 2025

Replaced by: Sulkhan Tamazashvili, UK-sanctioned ex-head of Tbilisi Police

Context: Rizhvadze, who had held the position since 2018, announced his resignation via Facebook post, saying that after seven years in office, “it was time for something new.” In July, months after his resignation, he was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his chest in what prosecutors described as a “suicide attempt,” while pro-GD media circulated a note where he allegedly said he was accused of corruption and asked Irakli Kobakhidze and Bidzina Ivanishvili to protect his family. The incident followed rumors that Ivanishvili expected him to repay hundreds of millions in USD allegedly gained through corruption. Rizhvadze was later transferred to Turkey for treatment.

Western Sanctions: Rizhvadze was on the list of Georgian officials whom European Parliament suggested sanctioning In a February 2025 resolution.

Irakli Karseladze, ex-Minister of Infrastructure

Resigned on: April 24

Replaced by: Revaz Sokhadze

Context: GD PM Irakli Kobakhidze announced in a briefing that Karseladze, who had held the post since 2021, resigned at his own request. Prior to entering government, Karseladze worked in business and international organizations, including a stint at Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Cartu Group, placing him among the group of (former) officials associated with the billionaire’s personal and business circles.

Sanctions: Lithuania, Ukraine

Irakli Gharibashvili, ex-Georgian Dream Chairman

Resigned on: April 25

Replaced by: Irakli Kobakhidze, GD PM

Context: Irakli Gharibashvili, a dominant figure in Georgian Dream’s leadership for over a decade, announced on April 25 that he was stepping away from both party and politics entirely. In a press briefing, Gharibashvili said he had “accomplished” his goals and planned to transition to the private sector to “test” his abilities in other fields. He added that he wants to “devote more time” to his family and no longer sees the need to remain in political life.

Gharibashvili, who served as Bidzina Ivanishvili’s close aide before Georgian Dream came to power, has held several high-ranking positions since 2012, including two terms as prime minister (2013–2015 and 2021–2024). He stepped down in 2024 to become the ruling party’s chair but gradually retreated from the public eye. His exit from politics was preceded by rumors of internal tensions within Georgian Dream, including reports that he had been hospitalized with an injury. The party later claimed he had hurt his arm while exercising.

Sanctions: Gharibashvili’s name has not appeared on any public sanctions list, despite speculation that he may be among the officials subjected to U.S. visa restrictions, where the list remains anonymous.

Vakhtang Gomelauri, ex-Minister of Internal Affairs

Resigned on: May 28

Replaced by: Gela (Geka) Geladze, ex-Deputy Minister of Justice during Anri Okhanashvili’s tenure.

Context: Gomelauri, who had served as interior minister since 2019, cited the toll of years in high-ranking positions among the reasons for his resignation. “Being in high-ranking state positions for so many years is a very labor-intensive task and requires a lot of energy,” he said, noting that the country’s current “calm situation” made it an appropriate moment to step aside, allowing him more time with his family, including his newborn grandchild.

Gomelauri was also among those who entered politics from the close personal circle of Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, having spent years managing his personal security. He was the only GD minister who landed on the U.S. Global Magnitsky list over his role in the crackdown on 2024 demonstrations.

Sanctions: U.S.(Global Magnitsky Act), U.K., Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia.

Further Notable MIA Resignations:

Gomelauri’s resignation was followed by a major reshuffle in the ministry, which eventually saw the departure of three other notorious officials. That included Zviad (Khareba) Kharazishvili, former Head of Special Tasks Department responsible for violent rally dispersal in spring and winter of 2024, as well as two of his deputies – Mirza Kezevadze and Mileri Lagazauri, all three also sanctioned by the UK as well as the U.S. under Global Magnitsky Act.

Levan Mgaloblishvili, ex-Chairman of Abkhazia’s Government-in-Exile

Resigned on: June 2

Replaced by: Giorgi Jincharadze, ex-GD Deputy Education Minister of Georgia

Context: Levan Mgaloblishvili announced his resignation in a Facebook post on June 2, stating the decision came after “consultations with the team and the prime minister.” Mgaloblishvili had held the post since September 2024. Prior to that, he served as a member of Parliament during the 9th and 10th convocations (2019–2024).

Further resignations: The resignation of Lasha Kardava, who served as health minister in the government-in-exile, followed in July.

Giorgi Gabitashvili, ex-Prosecutor General

Resigned on: June 11

Replaced by: Giorgi Gvarakidze

Context: The resignation occurred as part of a reshuffle in which Gabitashvili, who had held the post since 2024, was appointed as the country’s new Chief Auditor, replacing Tsotne Kavlashvili, who took on the role of Deputy Finance Minister. When presenting Gabitashvili’s nomination, Speaker Papuashvili emphasized the State Audit Office’s crucial role in preventing the misuse of public funds. However, the move was widely perceived as a demotion for Gabitashvili, who had been subject to heavy sanctions by the United Kingdom.

Sanctions: UK (Economic sanctions, Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulation), Estonia.

Levan Davitashvili, ex-Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development

Resigned on: June 24

Replaced by: Mariam Kvrivishvili, ex-deputy Minister of Economy

Context: Davitashvili, who had held the position since 2022, was removed by Georgian Dream MP Irakli Kobakhidze and reassigned as Kobakhidze’s chief adviser on economic affairs and Secretary of the Economic Council, a move widely viewed as a demotion. His reassignment came shortly after the arrest of former First Deputy Economy Minister Romeo Mikautadze, who served under Davitashvili, among others, on corruption-related charges

Davitashvili had emerged as a key Georgian Dream official amid Tbilisi’s growing international isolation, gaining attention for his perceived role in attempting to ease strained ties with Western partners. That included his May official U.S. visit, where he met with representatives of the U.S. State Department. Some critics viewed Davitashvili’s removal as Georgian Dream’s final abandonment of efforts to improve relations with the West, including the United States.

Sanctions: None reported

Further Economy Ministry Resignations:

Weeks after Davitashvili’s resignation, several Economy Ministry officials also left their posts, including Levan Gamkrelidze, head of the Land Transport Agency; Giorgi Chikovani, head of the Oil and Gas Corporation; and Aleksi Akhvlediani, head of the Maritime Transport Agency. Akhvlediani resigned after being charged with negligent storage of the firearm in Tornike Rizhvadze’s gunshot incident.

Aleksandre Tsuladze, ex-Minister of Education

Resigned on: June 30

Replaced by: Givi Mikanadze

Context: Tsuladze, who had served as Minister of Education since October 2024, said resignation was a “personal decision.” He was replaced by controversial GD lawmaker Givi Mikanadze, who had held offices under United National Movement administration, including serving as deputy justice minister in 2005-2008.

Tsuladze’s resignation occurred amid Georgian Dream’s announced higher education reform, which critics fear is aimed at purging academia of personnel critical of the party. The details of the reform are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Nino Baindurashvili/Civil.ge