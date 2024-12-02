Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia Sanction Ivanishvili, MIA Officials

Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia have applied restrictive measures on the patron of the Georgian Dream (GD) party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and several senior officials of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA). They have been denied entry to these countries. The decision was announced by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Lansbergis, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

The list of sanctioned individuals include:

Bidzina Ivanishvili: ruling Georgian Dream party founder, currently its Honorary Chair, billionaire businessman considered to be de-facto ruler of Georgia;

ruling party founder, currently its Honorary Chair, billionaire businessman considered to be de-facto ruler of Georgia; Vakhtang Gomelauri: Minister of Internal Affairs;

Minister of Internal Affairs; Shalva Bedoidze: Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; Ioseb Chelidze: Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; Aleksandre Darakhvelidze: Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; Giorgi Butkhuzi: Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; Zviad Kharazishvili : U.S.-sanctioned official, also known as “Khareba,” Director of the Special Tasks Department;

: U.S.-sanctioned official, also known as “Khareba,” Director of the Special Tasks Department; Milleri Lagazauri: U.S.- Sanctioned official, Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department;

U.S.- Sanctioned official, Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department; Mirza Kezevadze: Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department;

Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department; Vaja Siradze: Head of the Patrol Police Department;

Head of the Patrol Police Department; Teimuraz Kupatadze: Director of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

The sanctions come amid rising concerns over the erosion of democracy and human rights in Georgia, particularly following the announcement by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on November 28, that the GD would stop the EU accession negotiations process until 2028. This decision has sparked widespread protests within the country.

From November 28 to December 2, peaceful demonstrators in Georgia continued to be violently dispersed by riot police and unidentified masked men. There have been reports and footage of disproportionate use of force against demonstrators, including physical abuse while dispersing rallies, heavy use of tear gas and water cannon, and arrests. There were also several incidents of deliberate obstruction of and attacks on journalists, with riot police targeting members of the media with water cannons, breaking their cameras, physically assaulting them and making arrests.

The ongoing situation in Georgia has drawn international attention as calls for accountability and respect for democratic principles continue to grow. In addition, on 30 November, MEPs initiated a letter to the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, urging the EU to impose sanctions on Georgian officials responsible for electoral fraud, democratic backsliding and the repression of civil society.

Also Read: