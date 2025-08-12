Pro-Government TV Channels Retain Lead in Ad Revenue in Q2 2025

Pro-government television channels continued to lead Georgia’s commercial advertising market in the second quarter of 2025, despite an overall downturn in industry revenue, according to the data published by the Communication Commission, the state media regulator, on August 12.

The Georgian Dream mouthpiece, Imedi TV, maintained the largest share of commercial advertising revenue, earning GEL 5.4 million (USD 2 mln), a 10% decrease compared to the same period last year. It was followed by another pro-ruling party Rustavi 2 channel, whose commercial income totalled GEL 2.6 million (around USD 1 mln), also down 10% year-on-year, and pro-GD propaganda outlet POSTV, whose revenue grew by 15% compared to the last year to make up GEL 1.6 million (USD 600,000).

Among opposition-leaning channels, TV Pirveli recorded the highest growth, increasing revenue by 52% to GEL 1.6 million (USD 600,000). Commercial income of Formula TV, another critical outlet, rose 18% to GEL 1.4 million (USD 520,000). Both are now considered the country’s main government-critical broadcasters after Mtavari Channel ceased operations on May 1, following months off the air due to internal disputes.

Business news portal BM.GE saw advertising revenue increase 14% to GEL 1 million (USD 370,000), while the Public Broadcaster’s revenue plunged 71% to GEL 0.2 million (USD 75,000). GDS TV remained unchanged at GEL 0.6 million (USD 220,000), Silknet rose 33% to GEL 0.3 million (USD 110,000), and Silk Media held steady at GEL 0.1 million (USD 37,000). Other TV stations collectively earned GEL 0.9 million.

Overall, ComCom said that the commercial advertising revenue for television and radio fell 12.1% year-on-year, from GEL 20 million (USD 7.4 mln) to GEL 17.6 million (USD 6.5 mln). Television advertising declined 13% to GEL 15.6 million (USD 5.8 mln), with most revenue coming from direct ads and smaller shares from sponsorships and product placement. Radio advertising revenue dropped 6% to GEL 2 million (USD 0,75 mln), with direct ads accounting for the majority of this, followed by sponsorship.

The figures come amid mounting concerns over the financial survival of Georgian Dream-critical media, including TV channels. These concerns intensified after controversial April amendments to the broadcasting law, which expanded ComCom’s authority to regulate media content and sanction violations, while also imposing strict funding restrictions on TV and radio broadcasters.

