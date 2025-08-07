EU Condemns Mzia Amaghlobeli’s Arrest, Calls to Release ‘Unjustly Detained’

The European Union has condemned the sentencing of journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli to two years in prison, calling on Georgian authorities to release her, “as well as those unjustly detained,” and to uphold the right to a fair trial “as a fundamental principle of justice and a key pillar of democratic governance.“

“The European Union strongly condemns the sentencing of Mzia Amaglobeli, a prominent Georgian journalist, to two years in prison, and expresses grave concern over the instrumentalisation of the justice system as a tool of repression against independent voices,” the EU said in its August 6 statement.

The bloc stressed that “media freedom and the right to freedom of expression are cornerstones of any democratic society,” noting that journalists must be able to “carry out their vital work without fear of persecution or undue restraint.”

“The actions of the authorities targeting and silencing independent media undermine the very foundation of democracy, contradict Georgia’s international obligations and run counter to the European aspirations of the Georgian population,” the statement read.

The EU said it stands with the Georgian people and their European aspirations and “remains steadfast in its commitment to support civil society and independent media.”

On August 2, Batumi City Court sentenced Amaghlobeli, founder of Batumelebi and Netgazeti outlets, to two years in prison on charges of “resistance, threat, or violence against a public official.” The journalist was detained in January, after a tense night of protests and arrests during which she slapped Batumi Police Chief Irakli Dgebuadze.

Although Judge Nino Sakhelashvili downgraded the initial harsher charge of “assaulting a police officer,” the verdict has drawn widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally. Critics argue that Amaghlobeli should have never been imprisoned, viewing the ruling as disproportionate and unfair and as part of a broader crackdown by the ruling Georgian Dream party to silence dissent and intimidate independent voices.

Earlier, 24 diplomatic missions of European countries in Georgia also condemned “the disproportionate and politicized sentencing of Mzia Amaglobeli to 2 years in prison.”

