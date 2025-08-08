Georgian Foreign Ministry Comments on 17th August War Anniversary

Georgian Foreign Ministry has commented on the 17th anniversary of 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia, calling on Moscow to reverse its recognition of Georgia’s occupied territories, respect Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, fulfill the obligations under the ceasefire agreement, withdraw forces from Georgian territory, and stop obstructing the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes.

“17 years have passed since Russia’s full-scale military aggression against Georgia in August 2008, which resulted in the occupation of Georgia’s indivisible regions – Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia,” the MFA said in its August 8 statement, noting that Russia continues to refuse to implement the EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement and withdraw its occupation forces from Georgian territory.

Russia “continues to take steps aimed at integrating Georgia’s regions into Russia’s political, economic, military and social systems in violation of international norms,” the Ministry said.

“Particularly alarming are the numerous illegal actions recently carried out for this purpose,” the MFA noted, also condemning Moscow for impeding the access of international organizations to the occupied territories, obstructing international security mechanisms, and preventing the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees.

“Through these actions, Russia is violating fundamental norms of international law, as confirmed by multiple decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) between 2021 and 2024,” the statement added.

Reaffirming Georgia’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of the conflict, the Ministry asserted the Georgian Dream government’s continued use of “diplomatic and legal means,” in cooperation with international partners, to achieve de-occupation and peaceful reunification of the country.

It also highlighted Georgia’s “constructive engagement in the Geneva International Discussions (GID),” the multilateral international platform launched after the 2008 war, which aims to ensure the implementation of the EU-mediated ceasefire agreement and address the rights of displaced persons.

The Ministry stressed the importance of the “unconditional resumption” of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) in Gali and the continued, principle-based functioning of the IPRM in both Gali and Ergneti.

Expressing gratitude for the “international community’s steadfast support” for Georgia, the Ministry called on Russia to “revoke the illegal decision recognizing the so-called independence of the occupied regions,” “respect Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” “fulfill the obligations under the 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement,” “withdraw its forces from Georgia’s territory” and stop “obstructing the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays tribute to the soldiers and civilians, who heroically lost their lives in the 2008 war,” the statement concluded.

While many in the West, the expert community, and Georgia’s opposition circles mark the anniversary on August 7, Georgian Dream officials and government structures usually commemorate the date on August 8 – as they did again in 2025.

