EP Adopts Resolution on Georgia, Calls to Sanction Ivanishvili and his “Network of Enablers”

On February 13, the European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution on the “Further deterioration of the political situation in Georgia” with 400 votes in favor, 63 against, 81 abstentions. The resolution was jointly tabled by the EPP, S&D, ECR, the Renew Group, and Verts/ALE Group. With overwhelming support, the resolution calls on the EU to withhold recognition of the GD government, to impose sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, his elite entourage, top government officials, judges, and “regime-aligned media owners”, and calls for new elections as a precondition for future engagement.

The resolution calls on GD authorities to “immediately cease violent repression against peaceful protesters, political opponents, and media representatives.” It emphasizes that Georgia’s “self-appointed authorities have plunged the country into a fully-fledged constitutional and political crisis.” The resolution further states that the GD authorities continue to violate fundamental freedoms, basic human rights, and international obligations, thus undermining years of democratic reforms.

The resolution says that the GD had “captured” Georgia and “orchestrated an unconstitutional usurpation of power”, dismantling democratic institutions, eroding judicial independence, and stifling fundamental freedoms, thus “deepening Georgia’s political and constitutional crisis.”

Non-Recognition of GD and Calls for New Elections

The MEPs took into account a series of concerning developments in Georgia. They noted the dramatic acceleration of democratic backsliding” following the October 26, 2024, parliamentary elections, which were “deeply flawed and marked by grave irregularities”, failing to meet international democratic standards and “failed to reflect the will of the people,” rendering the resulting “Parliament” and subsequently the “President” devoid of any democratic legitimacy. Moreover, the GD party, which has dominated the political scene since these elections, has turned the parliament into a “one-party organ,” incompatible with pluralistic parliamentary democracy, the resolution argued.

The EP has called for the European Union and its Member States to withhold recognition of the “Georgian Dream one-party parliament,” urging the international community to join in boycotting the “self-proclaimed Georgian authorities.” Furthermore, it reiterated its unwavering support for the “Georgian people’s legitimate European aspirations and their wish to live in a prosperous and democratic country.”

The resolution stated that Georgia’s political crisis could only be resolved through new parliamentary elections “monitored through diligent international observation to guarantee a genuinely fair, free and transparent process.” The resolution argues that the elections must take place “within the next few months in an improved electoral environment.” The EP further called on EU Member States and officials to demand new elections as a pre-condition for further engagement with Georgia’s authorities.

Support for President Zurabishvili

The resolution said that the European Parliament continues to recognize Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate President of Georgia. It praised her efforts “to peacefully steer the country back towards a democratic and European path of development,” and called on the President of the European Council to invite Zurabishvili to the upcoming European Political Community Summit.

Comprehensive Sanctions Framework

The resolution called on the EU Council and EU members to impose an extensive sanctions regime targeting multiple layers of Georgia’s current political, business, and media establishment. At the top of this list is Bidzina Ivanishvili and his family members. The EP specifically calls for freezing Ivanishvili’s assets within the EU and urges the French government to strip him of the Legion of Honour.

The sanctions framework extends to key political figures deemed responsible for democratic backsliding and electoral fraud. These include GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, GD Parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili, GD Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the judges of the Constitutional Court of Georgia and “owners of regime-aligned media outlets, including Imedi TV, Post TV and Rustavi 2 TV for their role in spreading disinformation and seeking to manipulate public discourse in order to sustain the current ruling party’s authoritarian rule.”

Further, the resolution called for sanctions on Ivanishvili’s “network of enablers, elite entourage, corrupt financial operatives, propagandists,” namely: Shmagi Kobakhidze, Ucha Mamatsashvili, Natia Turnava, Ivane Chkhartishvili, Sulkhan Papashvili, Giorgi Kapanadze, Tornike Rizhvadze, Ilia Tsulaia, Kakha Bekauri, Lasha Natsvlishvili, Vasil Maghlaperidze, Grigol Liluashvili, Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Rukhadze, Tinatin Berdzenishvili, Tamaz Gaiashvili, Anton Obolashvili and Gocha Enukidze.

Condemnation of Protests Crackdown and Calls for Financial Aid Relocation

The European Parliament expressed strong condemnation of what it termed “brutal violence and repression” against protesters since November 28, 2024. The resolution highlighted several specific cases, including the arrest of the director of Batumelebi/Netgazeti Mzia Amaghlobeli, who remains on hunger strike “for over four weeks now and faces the risk of critical and irreversible life-threatening consequences.” It also denounced the attack on former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia by GD’s MPs and the subsequent detention of opposition leaders: Elene Khoshtaria on January 12, Nika Melia, and Gigi Ugulava on February 2.

The resolution addressed the mounting pressure on civil society organizations, specifically condemning the February 8, 2025 launch of investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office against NGOs. These investigations, focusing on alleged “aggravated sabotage” and “assistance in hostile activities for a foreign organization,” are viewed by the Parliament as a deliberate escalation of repressions and misuse of the judicial system.

The cancellation of 49 parliamentary mandates of opposition MPs is characterized in the resolution as a clear sign of democratic backsliding and an attack on political pluralism.

The resolution directs the European Commission to swiftly reallocate the frozen EUR 120 million, originally intended for government support, toward strengthening Georgia’s civil society and independent media since they are “increasingly coming under undue pressure from the ruling political party and the authorities.” In the view of MEPs, this reallocation is deemed urgent given the growing repressions and the suspension of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) activities in the country.

EU Visa-Free Travel Possible Review

MEPs called on the European Commission and the Council to review Georgia’s visa-free status, with the “possibility of suspension if it is considered that EU standards on democratic governance and freedoms are not being upheld.” Also, they urged the European Commission to review the EU-Georgia Association Agreement “in the light of Georgia’s self-declared authorities breach of the General Principles,” and asked for the immediate and comprehensive audit of EU policy towards Georgia.

The EP also demanded the release of former President Mikheil Saakashvili on humanitarian grounds for medical treatment abroad. The resolution emphasizes that the current authorities bear “full and undeniable responsibility” for Saakashvili’s health and safety.

The resolution also expressed deep concern over Russia’s rising influence in Georgia and the GD party’s “policy of rapprochement” and “growing anti-Western and hostile rhetoric of the Georgian Dream party’s representatives towards Georgia’s strategic Western partners.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)