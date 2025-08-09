MIA Calls on Kyiv to ‘Immediately’ Ensure Return of Deportees Stranded at Russia-Georgia Border

Georgian Dream Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze called on Ukrainian authorities to “immediately take measures” to ensure the return of Russia-deported Ukrainians stranded at the Russia-Georgian border, expressing Tbilisi’s readiness to cover the return expenses.

During the August 9 briefing, Darakhvelidze said around 87 deportees remain in the so-called neutral zone at the Dariali border crossing point, pointing to delayed efforts to return them to Ukraine by sea or air routes while reiterating unwillingness to let the deportees into Georgia, saying “all of them have serious criminal records and have been convicted multiple times for serious or particularly serious crimes.”

“The artificial delay of the process raises suspicions that the Ukrainian side wants these people to remain in the so-called neutral zone for a long time, so that later the Georgian side will be forced to allow them to cross the Georgian state border,” Darakhvelidze said. “We categorically declare that we will not endanger the security and public order of our country’s population!”

Over the past few months, concerns have grown regarding dozens of Ukrainians deported by Russia and stranded at the Russia-Georgia border. Georgian authorities have refused to admit them, citing alleged criminal backgrounds. The situation worsened after initial successful efforts to repatriate some deportees to Ukraine via Moldova stalled. Reportedly, Moldovan officials raised concerns when several deportees failed to reach the Ukrainian border, allegedly choosing to remain in Moldova illegally.

Activists have sounded the alarm over what they describe as a humanitarian crisis, highlighting the poor conditions in which the deportees are being held, characterized by limited beds and inadequate ventilation in the border zone. A video circulated on social media showing one deportee inflicting self-harm out of desperation.

The deportees reportedly consist of several groups, including those who were jailed in Ukrainian territories and were taken to Russia following the Russian occupation; the Ukrainians who served their jail terms on the Russian territory; and those without criminal records who were residents of Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories but were deported by Moscow after they refused Russian citizenship.

Darakhvelidze said over a dozen deportees had gone on a hunger strike demanding return to Ukraine, but Kyiv has so far dismissed the sea route and has yet to give a final confirmation regarding their organized return to their homeland via charter flight.

“We have had precedents for the transfer of similar individuals previously – with the involvement of the Ukrainian side, in June-July 2025, out of approximately 134 individuals coming from the Russian Federation, 37 individuals left Georgia for Moldova, and about 10 individuals left in various directions,” Darakhvelidze said.

Ukraine Working “to Unblock Transit Route”

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded by saying they are working to “make the transit of the remaining citizens possible as soon as possible,” according to a press release issued by the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia.

“The humanitarian situation at the Georgian checkpoint Dariali on the border with the Russian Federation is under constant control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine,” the press release says, as quoted by Interpressnews, noting that the Ministry continues to work on the return “with the involvement of the Embassies of Ukraine in the Republic of Georgia and Moldova, as well as in cooperation with international humanitarian organizations.”

According to the Ministry, a Ukrainian representative met with the stranded deportees in the past days, informing them about measures taken to protect their rights. Three deportees were provided with medical assistance, according to the Ukrainian MFA, and “an agreement was reached with the Georgian side on the provision of emergency medical assistance to our citizens if necessary.” The press release further noted that on August 8, a representative of deportees informed about ending a hunger strike, three days after it was announced.

“The Ukrainian side is actively cooperating with official representatives of the Georgian and Moldovan authorities in order to unblock the transit route as soon as possible and resolve all logistical and organizational obstacles,” the press release said. Kyiv also reiterated earlier calls on Moscow to return the deportees directly at the Ukrainian border.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of “weaponizing deportations.”

