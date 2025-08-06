Poland Intensifies Talks on Visa Restrictions for Georgia Over Security Concerns

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his government is reviewing whether to reintroduce visa requirements for nationals of Georgia, Armenia, Venezuela, and Colombia, citing national security concerns following an alleged Russian-backed arson attack in 2024.

The discussions follow the arrest of a 27-year-old Colombian national accused of carrying out arson attacks in Warsaw and the central city of Radom in May last year. The suspect was acting on behalf of Russian intelligence services, according to the local Internal Security Agency.

“For now, this is an isolated incident, as the greater threat comes from citizens of the former Soviet Union,” Tusk said during his July 30 appearance on TVN24, a local news channel. “They are more susceptible to recruitment by Russia for obvious reasons.”

When asked whether visa-free travel might be suspended for the four countries, Tusk confirmed the matter is under review and the government is “analyzing” the measure. We are analyzing this,” he said.

Turning specifically to Georgia, Tusk cited domestic crime as a key concern. “As for Georgian citizens, the issue here concerns domestic crime. I know this is not a national trait of Georgians, I would never say that, but it just so happens that today we are dealing with certain organized crime groups,” he said.

Tusk stated that several deportation operations have already taken place, warning that “anyone who commits a crime will either end up in prison or be deported.”

In 2024, Poland deported more than 2,500 Georgian nationals, mostly for using forged documents. Over 1,500 others were allegedly involved in criminal offenses, according to Polish authorities.

In June, Tusk said his government was working to garner support within the EU bloc to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian nationals, warning that migration from countries like Georgia now “presents a direct threat to legal and public order in our country and in Europe.”

The discussion comes at a sensitive time for Tbilisi, as Georgia faces losing its visa-free travel privileges with the European Union. In July, the European Commission presented Georgia with eight recommendations, urging the government to repeal the controversial laws and safeguard human rights, otherwise warning to suspend the visa-free travel that Georgians have enjoyed with the bloc since 2017.

Meanwhile, the EU is preparing reforms to its visa-free suspension mechanism, making it easier to trigger temporary bans in cases involving serious human rights violations or breaches of international law. Invoking the visa-free suspension mechanism does not require unanimous approval from all 27 member states.

