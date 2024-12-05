Ukraine Sanctions Ivanishvili and His Associates

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili and his associates—19 individuals “who are selling out the interests of Georgia and its people”, Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelenskyy said. He urged Europe, America, and the entire world to do the same— “to act decisively and with principle.”

The list of sanctioned individuals includes Georgian Dream leaders, senior officials and members of what many see as an illegitimate government and parliament, top judges suspected of membership in a government-loyal judicial clan, pro-government media managers, and others with links to Georgian Dream or its billionaire founder.

A long list of restrictive measures imposed by Kyiv on each of the 19 individuals includes asset freezes, travel and visa bans, as well as restrictions on various types of economic and business activities and transactions.

“We cannot afford to lose anyone in this region—not Georgia, not Moldova, not Ukraine. We must stand together to defend against Moscow,” the Ukrainian President said in his video address announcing the sanctions.

He said he has just signed a decree enforcing the relevant National Security and Defense Council decision, noting that the sanctions target the segment of Georgia’s current government “which is handing the country over to Putin.”

He stressed that “this is exactly what the ongoing protests in Georgia are about.”

He also emphasized the urgency for “our partners to speak up now, to take a clear stance on what’s happening—and to act” warning that “if you fail to respond in time or act without principle, the consequences can last for decades, leaving countries stripped of their freedom.”

The list of sanctioned individuals includes:

Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder and honorary chairman Grigol Liluashvili, Head of State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi Mayor, Georgian Dream Secretary General Mikheil Chinchaladze, Chairman of Tbilisi Court of Appeals, leader of the powerful government-loyal judicial clan Mamuka Mdinaradze, member of parliament with disputed legitimacy, Georgian Dream leader Vakhtang Gomelauri, interior minister Otar Partskhaladze, former prosecutor general, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s close associate Irakli Rukhadze, owner of the pro-government Imedi TV channel Levan Murusidze, judge, leader of the powerful government-loyal judicial clan Viktor Japaridze, member of parliament with disputed legitimacy Dimitri Samkharadze, member of parliament with disputed legitimacy Giorgi Khaindrava, a politician close to Georgian Dream Irakli Kobakhidze, prime minister elected by parliament with disputed legitimacy Giorgi Kobakhidze, former politician, father of Irakli Kobakhidze Zviad Shalamberidze, State Representative in Imereti region Shalva Tadumadze, judge, deputy chairman of the Supreme Court Tea Tsulukiani, former culture minister, member of parliament with disputed legitimacy Irakli Karseladze, minister of infrastructure Kakha Bekauri, head of Communications Commission, state media watchdog

The political processes in Georgia, including the democratic backsliding, contested elections, the stopping of the EU accession negotiation process, and the violent dispersals of peaceful protesters by the police, have caused a critical reaction from Georgia’s Western partners. on December 2 Baltic states announced sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and several high-ranking MIA officials. On November 30 the United States suspended the strategic partnership with Georgia. On December 4, U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken said the US is prepared to take further actions, including additional sanctions, to ensure those responsible face full accountability for their unlawful actions.

The article was updated on December 5, 17:50 to include the types of restrictions and the list of sanctioned individuals.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)