skip to content
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Official Website of the President's Office
News

Ukraine Sanctions Ivanishvili and His Associates

Civil.ge Send an email 05/12/2024 - 14:16
21 2 minutes read

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili and his associates—19 individuals “who are selling out the interests of Georgia and its people”, Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelenskyy said. He urged Europe, America, and the entire world to do the same— “to act decisively and with principle.”

The list of sanctioned individuals includes Georgian Dream leaders, senior officials and members of what many see as an illegitimate government and parliament, top judges suspected of membership in a government-loyal judicial clan, pro-government media managers, and others with links to Georgian Dream or its billionaire founder.

A long list of restrictive measures imposed by Kyiv on each of the 19 individuals includes asset freezes, travel and visa bans, as well as restrictions on various types of economic and business activities and transactions.

“We cannot afford to lose anyone in this region—not Georgia, not Moldova, not Ukraine. We must stand together to defend against Moscow,” the Ukrainian President said in his video address announcing the sanctions.

He said he has just signed a decree enforcing the relevant National Security and Defense Council decision, noting that the sanctions target the segment of Georgia’s current government “which is handing the country over to Putin.”

He stressed that “this is exactly what the ongoing protests in Georgia are about.”

He also emphasized the urgency for “our partners to speak up now, to take a clear stance on what’s happening—and to act” warning that “if you fail to respond in time or act without principle, the consequences can last for decades, leaving countries stripped of their freedom.”

The list of sanctioned individuals includes:

  1. Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder and honorary chairman
  2. Grigol Liluashvili, Head of State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG)
  3. Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi Mayor, Georgian Dream Secretary General
  4. Mikheil Chinchaladze, Chairman of Tbilisi Court of Appeals, leader of the powerful government-loyal judicial clan
  5. Mamuka Mdinaradze, member of parliament with disputed legitimacy, Georgian Dream leader
  6. Vakhtang Gomelauri, interior minister
  7. Otar Partskhaladze, former prosecutor general, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s close associate
  8. Irakli Rukhadze, owner of the pro-government Imedi TV channel
  9. Levan Murusidze, judge, leader of the powerful government-loyal judicial clan
  10. Viktor Japaridze, member of parliament with disputed legitimacy
  11. Dimitri Samkharadze, member of parliament with disputed legitimacy
  12. Giorgi Khaindrava, a politician close to Georgian Dream
  13. Irakli Kobakhidze, prime minister elected by parliament with disputed legitimacy
  14. Giorgi Kobakhidze, former politician, father of Irakli Kobakhidze
  15. Zviad Shalamberidze, State Representative in Imereti region
  16. Shalva Tadumadze, judge, deputy chairman of the Supreme Court
  17. Tea Tsulukiani, former culture minister, member of parliament with disputed legitimacy
  18. Irakli Karseladze, minister of infrastructure
  19. Kakha Bekauri, head of Communications Commission, state media watchdog

The political processes in Georgia, including the democratic backsliding, contested elections, the stopping of the EU accession negotiation process, and the violent dispersals of peaceful protesters by the police, have caused a critical reaction from Georgia’s Western partners. on December 2 Baltic states announced sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and several high-ranking MIA officials. On November 30 the United States suspended the strategic partnership with Georgia. On December 4, U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken said the US is prepared to take further actions, including additional sanctions, to ensure those responsible face full accountability for their unlawful actions.

The article was updated on December 5, 17:50 to include the types of restrictions and the list of sanctioned individuals.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 05/12/2024 - 14:16
21 2 minutes read

მსგავსი/Related

Live Blog: Aborted EU Accession | Protests Continue as Part of Cultural Sector Strikes

05/12/2024 - 17:09

Opposition Parties Launch Joint Information Center

05/12/2024 - 14:54

Watchdogs: Georgian Civil Sector Condemns Crackdown on Activists and Politicians

05/12/2024 - 13:15

Special Investigation Service Probes Alleged Police Violence During Pro-EU Protests

05/12/2024 - 12:39
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button