Giorgi Gvarakidze Named Candidate for Prosecutor General

Giorgi Gvarakidze was named as a candidate for Georgia’s next prosecutor general on June 17 by the prosecutorial council. His candidacy is set to be submitted to the one-party Georgian Dream parliament for approval.

The post has been vacant since Giorgi Gabitashvili, sanctioned by the U.K. and Estonia, was nominated on June 4 and subsequently approved as chief auditor on June 11 amid broader Georgian Dream reshuffles.

Gvarakidze’s nomination as Georgia’s next prosecutor general followed a June 12 legislative change that scrapped the requirement for consultations with civil society groups, academics, and legal experts in selecting nominees. The revised law left the authority to the prosecutorial council. Gvarakidze was nominated by council member and former chair Shota Tkeshelashvili.

Following Giorgi Gabitashvili’s nomination for the new post on June 4, Giorgi Gvarakidze was appointed first deputy prosecutor general and has since been serving as acting prosecutor general. In May, he became Tbilisi prosecutor, replacing Levan Gegechkori, who was sanctioned by Lithuania.

Gvarakidze has served in Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office since 2003. In 2024-2025, he was the deputy head of the special affairs investigation department of the Special Investigative Service.

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signaled support for the candidate, telling journalists on June 18, that Gvarakidze is “distinguished by the high level of professionalism.”

“I hope he will obtain the Georgian parliament’s vote of confidence, and I think he will serve with integrity the protection of the rule of law in our country,” Kobakhidze added.

