Davitashvili Participates in World Bank, IMF Spring Meetings

Levan Davitashvili, Georgian Dream First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, participated in the 2025 spring meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 22–23 in Washington, D.C.

As part of the meetings, Davitashvili held high-level talks with Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, and Alfonso Garcia, Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to discuss current and future cooperation between Georgia and the two international financial institutions.

Meeting with World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde

On April 22, Davitashvili met with World Bank executive Anna Bjerde. He was joined by GD Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili, President of the National Bank of Georgia Natia Turnava, GD Deputy Minister of Economy Vakhtang Tsintsadze, GD First Deputy Minister of Finance Giorgi Kakauridze, and GD Deputy Minister of Finance Ekaterine Guntsadze.

According to Davitashvili, the sides discussed key strategic initiatives, including the high-voltage submarine cable project linking Georgia to Europe, and a nationwide internetization program aimed at boosting long-term competitiveness.

“We received a promise of long-term cooperation from the World Bank, which is very important for the country’s economic growth and maintaining progress in general,” Davitashvili said in commenting on a meeting. “We are talking not only about financing, but also about the technical support component, which will help Georgia increase its competencies in general.”

The Ministry of Economy said in a press release that the discussions focused on the impact and opportunities created by the World Bank’s current and upcoming projects in Georgia. Emphasis was placed on the institution’s role in supporting macroeconomic stability, civil infrastructure development, and the implementation of structural reforms.

The meeting also included preliminary talks on shaping a new cooperation framework aligned with Georgia’s economic priorities.

Meeting with IFC’s Vice President Alfonso Garcia

On April 23, Davitashvili met with Alfonso Garcia, Vice President of the IFC, to explore the corporation’s expanding role in Georgia’s private sector development, the official press release of the Ministry of Economy said. GD officials attending included Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, Deputy Ministers of Economy Genadi Arveladze and Vakhtang Tsintsadze, First Deputy Finance Minister Giorgi Kakauridze, Deputy Minister Ekaterine Guntsadze, and First Vice President of the National Bank Ekaterine Mikabadze.

Davitashvili noted that the IFC is considering priority initiatives, particularly in support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with local banks acting as intermediaries for IFC-funded loans.

“The second direction is already priority projects and priority sectors—larger projects that will be financed directly by the International Finance Corporation. This is about financing the private sector, not the public sector,” he said. Davitashvili also emphasized energy as a key sector for direct IFC investment, along with industrial production, mineral fertilizers, and the chemical industry. He also pointed to Georgia’s digital ambitions.

“We see great potential for private investment in telecommunications infrastructure,” Davitashvili said, highlighting Georgia’s bid to become a regional digital hub.

According to the Ministry, IFC-supported projects are expected to drive economic development, job creation, and competitiveness in Georgia.

Following the meeting, GD Deputy Minister Vakhtang Tsintsadze stated: “We expect that strengthening this cooperation will qualitatively take the development of our country to another level and create additional jobs. This cooperation will also contribute to maintaining a high economic growth rate in the country and, in general, the further development of the country’s priority sectors.”

