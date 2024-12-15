Lithuania Sanctions Kobakhidze, 16 Other Officials Over Crackdown

Lithuania has imposed sanctions on 17 Georgian politicians, including Irakli Kobakhidze, in response to violent crackdowns on peaceful protesters, Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys announced. Speaking on the matter, Budrys emphasized Lithuania’s unwavering support for the Georgian people and their European aspirations. The decision comes ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council slated for December 16, which is scheduled to consider the Union-wide sanctions against the Georgian Dream officials.

“Lithuania stands with the people of Georgia and their European dream. In coordination with Estonia, we have expanded the list of sanctioned Georgian politicians by adding 17 more individuals, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze,” Budrys declared. “We will not tolerate violence and oppression against peaceful protesters, journalists, and the opposition. It’s time for joint EU-level action now.”

Earlier, Estonia also imposed sanctions on 14 Georgian Dream (GD) officials, including Kobakhidze.

The Baltic states—Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia—were the first countries to take decisive international action against GD figures, including Bidzina Ivanishvili, the party’s honorary chair and patron, as well as high-ranking Ministry of Internal Affairs officials. Among those previously sanctioned were Vakhtang Gomelauri, the interior minister, and Zviad Kharazashvili, the U.S.-sanctioned director of Georgia’s Special Tasks Department.

The latest sanctions come amid mounting concerns over Georgia’s democratic backsliding and human rights violations. The situation escalated after Kobakhidze’s announcement on November 28 that GD would halt EU accession negotiations until 2028. This controversial decision sparked widespread protests, marked by reports of inhumane treatment, illegal detentions, physical injuries, torture, and raids on opposition offices and activists’ homes.

