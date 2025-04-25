GD Chairman Garibashvili Quits Politics, Stresses Loyalty to Ivanishvili

Irakli Garibashvili, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party and former prime minister, announced that he is leaving the Georgian Dream party, stepping down from both his party role and politics entirely, declaring that he has “accomplished” his goals and intends to transition into the private sector to “test” his abilities in other fields.

In a press briefing on April 25, Garibashvili cited a desire to “devote more time” to his family and to explore opportunities in the private sector. “Every step I have taken in my political life has been based on a specific goal: to serve our country and people and to strengthen our state,” he said, emphasizing that he had “paid my dues” by helping to promote stability and progress and that he “no longer sees the need to remain in politics”.

While Garibashvili did not specify a future position in the private sector, he made it clear that his political career is over for now.

Throughout the briefing, Garibashvili repeatedly praised Georgian Dream’s founder and honorary chair, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, calling him “a guarantee of peace and stability” who has “averted major threats” and “brought tangible progress and development to all spheres” of Georgian society. If “the Georgian Dream has finally emerged as a united and strong political force,” it is thanks to Ivanishvili, Garibashvili said.

However, his consistent praise for Ivanishvili and the Georgian dream “team” came with a notable omission – he did not mention any other leading party figures, including current GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. When asked by journalists why Kobakhidze was not recognized, Garibashvili deflected the question, calling it “speculation.”

Asked whether he supports all of Kobakhidze’s decisions, as he does Ivanishvili’s, and whether there is a lack of convergence of views with Kobakhidze, Garibashvili replied, “What does it mean? Ask me better questions, you ask bad questions,” while describing their relationship as “absolutely harmonious.

Asked if he planned to form a new political party or join the opposition, Garibashvili flatly rejected the idea. “Who should I oppose?” he said. “I will continue to be a committed supporter of Georgian Dream and Bidzina Ivanishvili.”

When asked whether he would return to politics, he said: “I may have to return to politics, I may not. Let’s not prejudge — let’s get on with life.” He said: “I will remain in Georgia — as a loyal soldier of our country.”

When pressed on the peculiar timing of his leaving the party and politics, he said he does not think anything special is happening in the country: “I think the situation in the country is calm.”

Garibashvili’s departure is widely believed to signal the strengthening of the “Kobakhidze team” in Georgian Dream. Garibashvili’s political career began in 2011 when he joined Georgian Dream, driven by personal grievances with the previous administration. “My family suffered a lot at that time, because a member of my family was illegally imprisoned and practically held hostage by the Saakashvili regime for a year,” he said. “If our struggle had not ended with victory, we would have lost a family member… I would probably have had to go to prison for a long time as well.”

Garibashvili served as Minister of Internal Affairs from 2012 to 2013, became prime minister later that year, and left politics for the first time in 2015. He worked in the private sector between 2018 and 2019 before returning to government as Minister of Defense in 2019, a post he held until 2021. He then served a second term as prime minister from 2021 to 2024. Most recently, he was appointed chairman of Georgian Dream.

His resignation comes amid a turbulent political climate in Georgia. Opposition parties continue to reject the legitimacy of the current, essentially a one-party parliament, citing rigged elections. In November 2024, GD Prime Minister Kobakhidze announced the government would suspend its EU integration process until at least 2028 — a move that triggered mass protests, continuing to this day, often met with police brutality. Many of the GD officials have been sanctioned by Georgia’s western partners. International partners have expressed concern over Georgia’s democratic trajectory, with many citing the democratic backsliding and repression.

