UK Sanctions Senior Georgian Authorities, Including Minister of Interior

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, on five senior Georgian officials for their role in a systematic crackdown on peaceful demonstrators, civil society, media, and opposition figures. Among those targeted “for serious human rights violations” are Vakhtang Gomelauri, Georgia’s Minister of Internal Affairs; Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; Sulkhan Tamazashvili, Director of Tbilisi Police Department; Zviad Kharazishvili, Director of the Special Task Department who is already under U.S. sanctions; and Mileri Lagazauri, Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department.

“The shocking violence inflicted upon protestors, opposition leaders, and journalists is an egregious attack on democracy and the Georgian people’s right to exercise their fundamental freedoms,” UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement. “Our action today shows that the UK stands with the people of Georgia and will consider all options to ensure those responsible are held to account.”

Sanctions follow the UK’s decision to suspend all cooperation and program support to the Georgian Dream government, which has been accused of rigging elections and undermining democratic processes. “The UK has sanctioned five senior individuals responsible for violent attacks against journalists and peaceful protestors in Georgia, in coordinated action with the United States,” the UK government statement said.

After Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement of November 28 about halting Georgia’s EU accession negotiations, sparked mass broke out, which were met with police brutality, including the excessive use of force, illegal detentions, and raids on opposition offices and activists’ homes. Instances of torture and inhumane treatment were reported, violating both the Georgian constitution and international conventions to which Georgia is a signatory. As Levan Ioseliani, the Georgian Ombudsman, stated, the mistreatment was “an understatement.”

International partners quickly condemned the Georgian Dream’s repressive actions. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia , Ukraine and the United States have imposed sanctions on individuals undermining Georgian democracy and accountable for the human rights violations during recent protests.

Also Read: