Head of Abkhazia’s Government-in-Exile Resigns

Levan Mgaloblishvili, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia, resigned. A replacement has not yet been named.

He announced his resignation in a Facebook post on June 2, saying the decision followed “consultations with the team and the prime minister.” His departure comes amid a broader reshuffle within the Georgian Dream government.

Mgaloblishvili has served in the role since September 2024. Previously he served as a member of the Georgian Parliament during the 9th and 10th convocations (2019–2024), executive secretary of the Georgian Dream’s Abasha Municipality regional office (2016–2019), and head of the secretariat at the Tbilisi City Council’s Education and Culture Commission.

