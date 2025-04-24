Kobakhidze Appoints New GD Infrastructure Minister

Georgian Dream’s Minister of Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze has resigned. He will be replaced by Revaz Sokhadze, the GD’s Prime Minister announced on April 24. Karseladze had held the position since February 2021.

According to Kobakhidze, Karseladze stepped down at his own request. Kobakhidze thanked him for his service, noting that “many important projects were implemented over the years under his leadership.”

In his farewell remarks, Karseladze did not elaborate on the reasons for his resignation. Instead, he expressed gratitude to Kobakhidze, Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, the party, and others who supported him, including those who offered “constructive criticism” to improve his work.

Newly appointed Sokhadze, 47, has served as the majoritarian representative of the Samgori district in the Tbilisi City Assembly since 2017. He was also the chair of the Urban Planning and Municipal Utilities Commission of the capital.

Since early April, GD has been reshuffling its ranks. These changes have sparked speculation that one of the reasons is to further tighten control ahead of the October 4 local elections and to try to deal with the ongoing political crisis.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)