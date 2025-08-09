TASS: Putin and Trump to meet in Alaska on August 15

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in Alaska on August 15, TASS reports. According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the venue was chosen as a logical place for neighboring countries. This will be the first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. Preparations for the summit were made after U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff visited Moscow, where he held talks with Putin that lasted about three hours (TASS).

Intended effect: The news is presented as a symbol of rapprochement and pragmatism between Russia and the U.S., emphasizing the geographical proximity of the countries and the mutual interest of their leaders. This may create the impression of a resumption of direct dialogue and a willingness to reach “major agreements” after a long hiatus.

Russian historian: The West still wants to rewrite the outcome of World War II

In his article on TASS, Russian military historian Alexey Isaev claims that a number of European countries are deliberately revising the outcome of World War II and rehabilitating collaboration, especially in the Baltic states and Ukraine. The author links this to a political demand for the distortion of historical memory, when, according to him, formations that collaborated with the Nazis are glorified, while the decisive victories of the Red Army are silenced in textbooks. According to Isaev, this trend leads to the justification of Nazism as an absolute evil and paves a dangerous path toward repeating the tragic lessons of the 20th century (TASS).

Intended effect: The article portrays Russia as the guardian of “true” historical memory and defender of universal human values, contrasting it with the West, which allegedly justifies Nazism and uses history for political pressure. It talks in detail about Nazism as an “absolute evil,” about collaboration in the Baltic states, Ukraine, and partly in France, but completely ignores the topic of Soviet-German relations (including the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact or economic cooperation in 1939–1941).

RIA: Iranian Foreign Ministry hails peace declaration between Baku and Yerevan

Iran welcomed the signing of a peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying it was an important step towards lasting peace in the South Caucasus, RIA Novosti reported. At the same time, Tehran expressed concern about the possible negative consequences of foreign interference, especially near its borders, and stressed that the development of communications and the lifting of blockades must take place with respect for the mutual interests, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the countries. The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed its readiness to continue cooperation with Baku and Yerevan in a bilateral and regional format, including the 3+3 platform (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The article portrays Iran as a supporter of peace and regional cooperation. However, it emphasizes the inadmissibility of external influence, hinting at the need to restrain Western intervention and preserve the role of regional powers in the settlement process.

Pashinyan: Russia may invest in restoration of railway between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Amid the signing in Washington of a declaration on the initialing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Russia’s possible participation in the restoration of railway links between the two countries, writes Russian propaganda outlet EADaily. The lines in question are the Ijevan-Razdan and Ijevan-Gazakh lines, which run through Armenian territory and require Baku’s consent. Pashinyan noted that the “Trump Route for Peace and Prosperity” project could become a platform for economic cooperation between Iran, the U.S., and Russia, recalling that an Iranian company is already building roads in Armenia as part of the “North-South” project (EADaily).

Intended effect: The article links the peace agreements with the prospect of joint infrastructure projects, emphasizing that both regional and global players, including Russia, the U.S., and Iran, could participate in their implementation.