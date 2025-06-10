Interior Ministry Undergoes Major Reshuffle

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced a major reshuffle on June 10, involving some high-level promotions, departmental shifts, and mostly transfers of regional police chiefs.

The changes follow the appointment of Geka (Gela) Geladze as the GD Interior Minister. Geladze succeeded Vakhtang Gomelauri, who had held top positions in the Georgian Dream for a decade. Gomelauri was subject to international sanctions from the U.S., Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Vazha Siradze, the sanctioned head of the Patrol Police, has been appointed to lead the Tbilisi Police Department, replacing Lasha Gogniashvili, who took the post in April.

Teimuraz Kupatadze, who has headed the Central Criminal Police Department since 2022, has been appointed chief of the Security Police.

Davit Kiknadze, previously Kupatadze’s deputy, was promoted to lead the Central Criminal Police Department.

Levan Maisuradze, deputy head of the Tbilisi Police Department, will succeed Siradze as Patrol Police chief.

Lasha Gogniashvili, whom Vazha Siradze replaced in Tbilisi, will now head the Kakheti Police Department.

Teimuraz Kalandadze, who has led the Kakheti Police Department, will now head the Mtskheta-Mtianeti Police Department.

Levan Kvitsiani has been appointed chief of the Kvemo Kartli Police Department.

Guram Natsvlishvili, formerly chief of the Kvemo Kartli Police Department, has been appointed to lead the Samtskhe-Javakheti Police Department.

Ramaz Tatarashvili, who previously led the Samtskhe-Javakheti Police Department, has been appointed to head the Imereti Police Department.

Zaza Tskhakaia, former chief of the Imereti Police Department, has been transferred to lead the Guria Police Department. Guria Police was previously led by Lasha Gogniashvili, who was recently assigned to Tbilisi and is now being replaced by Siradze.

Kakhaber Muradashvili, deputy head of the Tbilisi Police Department, will now lead the Shida Kartli Police Department.

“The personnel changes in the Ministry of Internal Affairs serve the further strengthening and development of the system,” the ministry said in a statement.

