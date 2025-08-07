TASS: Putin and Trump agree to meet in “coming days”

Russia and the U.S. have reached a preliminary agreement on a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the coming days, TASS reports, citing Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov. According to Ushakov, preparations for the summit have commenced at the behest of the American side, encompassing the selection of a venue. According to The New York Times and CNN, Trump is hoping for a prompt in-person meeting with Putin, followed by negotiations with Zelenskyy (TASS).

Intended effect:

The material conveys the message of Russia’s high diplomatic status, emphasizing that Moscow is becoming one of the centers of negotiations on Ukraine. The propaganda emphasis is on the initiative of the U.S., which should strengthen the internal perception of Russia as an equal and necessary partner in international affairs.

RIA: European Commission removes pro-Russian leaders

In an article published on RIA Novosti, political analyst Dmitry Bavyrin claims that the European Union, under the leadership of the European Commission, is deliberately conducting a campaign to oust pro-Russian regional leaders in Europe. In this context, the conviction of Evghenia Gutul, bashkan (leader) of Gagauzia, and the removal of Milorad Dodik from power are seen as part of Brussels’ supranational strategy to dismantle autonomies that impede the accession of Moldova and Bosnia to NATO. The author insists that the allegations brought against the politicians are entirely politically motivated, aimed to suppress self-government and dissent in Eastern European countries (ria.ru).

Intended effect:

The material shapes the perception of the EU as an aggressive structure that suppresses autonomous regions and pro-Russian forces in the context of geopolitical confrontation with Moscow.

EADaily: Kyiv to begin exhumation of UIA fighters in Poland in September

Ukraine plans to begin exhuming the remains of Ukrainians buried in Poland in September 2025, EADaily reports, citing Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Andrii Nadzhos. According to him, these burials were carried out in violation of norms. In particular, he mentioned the village of Jureczkowa, where, according to the Polish portal Kresy, 17 Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UIA) fighters who were liquidated by the Polish Home Army during World War II are buried. “We plan to make a preparatory visit in mid-August and want to start excavations in September. We want to finish before the rainy season,” Nadzhos said. According to Gazeta.ru, the initiative has sparked controversy in Poland, where the UIA is believed to have been involved in the mass killing of Polish civilians (EADaily).

Intended effect:

The article employs harsh rhetoric, such as “thugs” and “neo-Nazi Ukraine,” to remind readers of the UIA’s actions against Poles and to portray the current Ukrainian authorities as the successors to radical nationalism. These tactics aim to undermine Ukrainian-Polish relations, shape the image of Ukraine as an immoral and aggressive state, and use historical memory as a tool in the current information warfare.

RIA: Eight Russians held in Baku custody without investigation, Moscow demands explanations

Ilya Bezugly from Kaliningrad is one of the eight Russians detained in Azerbaijan on charges of drug trafficking and cybercrime. According to RIA Novosti, his father claims that Bezugly is being held in a Baku detention center without an investigation and that access to him is restricted. RIA Novosti notes that the arrest coincided with the detention of Azerbaijani and Russian journalists from Sputnik accused of espionage. This prompted protests from Russia Today, which demanded the immediate release of its employees and an end to the pressure on the press (ria.ru).

Intended effect:

The article portrays the Azerbaijani authorities’ actions as politically motivated and targeting Russian citizens and media. This should reinforce the perception that Azerbaijan is an unfriendly partner acting on the West’s orders or in its own anti-Russian interests.