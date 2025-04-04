GD Drops Security Chief Liluashvili as Minister Pick

Georgian Dream changed its mind about appointing the current head of the State Security Service, Grigol Liluashvili, to the soon-to-be-created Ministry of Regional Development, as GD PM Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Kakhaber Guledani would take over instead of Liluashvili.

Kobakhidze named Liluashvili as a candidate to head the new ministry on April 2. But two days later, on April 4, he said that consultations with Liluashvili had revealed that he had “different approaches” to the principles of the ministry’s work, including the personnel policy to be implemented.

The new candidate to head the Ministry of Regional Development is Kakhaber Guledani, who served as Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure in 2016-2017. He has also served as Tbilisi’s Deputy Mayor, Kobakhidze said, presenting Guledani, who thanked the GD Prime Minister for his confidence.

Also today, the GD government appointed Anri Okhanashvili as head of the State Security Service, replacing Grigol Liluashvili. Okhanashvili served as GD’s Minister of Justice since the end of last year and previously headed the Legal Issues Committee in the Georgian Parliament.

Also Read: