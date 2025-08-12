Volodin: AI should not be used when doing homework

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has announced that parliament will develop proposals to change the approach to homework for schoolchildren, TASS reported. According to him, there are plans to ban the use of artificial intelligence and ready-made answers from the internet when doing homework, but to keep the practice itself to consolidate knowledge and develop creativity, critical thinking, and independence. Volodin noted that most participants in the discussion consider the workload on schoolchildren to be excessive and are in favor of reducing it (TASS).

Intended effect: The news outlines the government’s initiative to regulate the educational process. It emphasizes the government’s concern for educational quality and student development and demonstrates its attention to public opinion regarding school workload.

Russia issues international arrest warrant for Dmitry Bykov

Writer Dmitry Bykov (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) has been arrested in absentia on charges of spreading deliberately false information about the Russian army and is wanted internationally, TASS reports. He had previously been placed on a federal wanted list. The Cheremushkinsky District Court of Moscow ruled to arrest him for two months from the moment of his detention or extradition to Russia. The decision has not yet been appealed (TASS).

Intended effect: The news highlights the use of criminal prosecution for statements about the actions of the Russian army, demonstrating that the authorities are ready to seek punishment for critics, including by searching for them outside the country.

Western and Turkish media on Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

In his article on RIA Novosti, Russian political commentator Kirill Strelnikov quotes foreign sources’ assessments of the upcoming summit between Putin and Trump in Alaska. According to him, CNN considers the venue to be advantageous for Moscow; The Times notes that the EU lacks the strength to continue supporting Ukraine at the same level; the Financial Times writes about a possible deal between the U.S. and Russia that would force Kyiv to make territorial concessions; and Milliyet claims that Putin has already achieved the desired result before the summit. According to Strelnikov, some Western experts believe that Zelenskyy will be the main political loser regardless of the outcome of the negotiations (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The material portrays the Western reaction in a way that creates the perception among the audience that the prospects of the negotiations are favorable for Moscow and that the positions of Ukraine and its allies are weakening.

Russian political analyst: Russia-Azerbaijan conflict will not lead to a complete breakdown in relations

In an interview with Lenta.ru, Evgeniya Goryushina, deputy director of the Center for Strategic Research of Russia and a political analyst, said that the current escalation between Moscow and Baku does not mean a complete breakdown, but will be the beginning of a new phase in relations. According to her, both sides will be forced to carefully consider each other’s strategic interests and engage in dialogue with the new regional balance in mind. The article was published amid the signing of a peace declaration in Washington by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia with Donald Trump in attendance, as well as the deterioration of Russia’s relations with both Baku and Yerevan. Goryushina emphasized that such crises could create new opportunities to rethink the format of interaction in the South Caucasus (lenta.ru).

Intended effect: The article mitigates the perception of conflict between Russia and Azerbaijan, suggesting to the audience that the crisis is temporary and could result in more pragmatic interactions despite their foreign policy differences.

EADaily: Zangezur corridor may lead to Armenia’s withdrawal from EAEU

Armenia risks leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) because of its agreement with the U.S. on developing the Zangezur corridor, Russian propaganda outlet EADaily reports. During a meeting in the White House between Pashinyan, Aliyev, and Trump, an exclusive 99-year partnership between Armenia and the U.S. on this project was announced. Citing the Telegram channel Tovarishch General, EADaily notes that the creation of such an “American enclave” on EAEU territory raises serious questions about compatibility with the union’s norms and may require special agreements or lead to Armenia’s withdrawal from the EAEU. Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk warned that Armenia’s rapprochement with the EU contradicts EAEU rules and that Moscow may take retaliatory measures (EADaily).

Intended effect: The article highlights the threat of Armenia losing its economic ties with Russia, as well as the strengthening of U.S. influence in the region. This creates the expectation among the audience that the implementation of the Zangezur corridor will have serious consequences.